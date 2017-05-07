Harbeson Man to Enter Plea for Infant Son's Death

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) - A Sussex County man charged in the death of his infant son is expected to enter a plea in the case.



Online court records show that 39-year-old Doyle Hundley Jr. of Harbeson is scheduled to appear at plea hearing in Georgetown on Monday.



Hundley and the boy's mother, 29-year-old Casey Layton, were charged in December 2015 with first-degree murder by abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. Court records indicate that both parents were longtime drug addicts.



Authorities received a 911 call in May 2015 reporting that 3-month-old Aiden Hundley was having a seizure. He was admitted to a hospital in critical condition and remained on life support until he died four months later.



An autopsy ruled Aiden's death a homicide due to blunt force trauma to the head.

