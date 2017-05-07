Perdue Sausage Recalled for Reports of Plastic Materials in Meat

SALISBURY, Md. - Some Perdue sausages have been recalled after reports that they may be contaminated with plastic.

According to the USDA, Perdue is recalling approximately 2,148 pounds of the "Italian Style Organic Chicken Sausage" 24-oz. plastic packages containing eight links of the fully cooked sausage. The packages in question have a package code 64405 and a sell or freeze by date of 6/25/17.

Food safety officials say they received at least three consumer complaints of blue plastic materials in the sausage. However, there are no confirmed reports of anyone getting hurt by eating the contaminated sausage.

The USDA says the products were from one of Perdue's Georgia plants, but were shipped to distributors in Connecticut and Maryland.

Food safety officials say anyone who has purchased this sausage should not eat it, and file a complaint for a refund.