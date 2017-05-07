Perdue Sausage Recalled for Reports of Plastic Materials in Meat - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Perdue Sausage Recalled for Reports of Plastic Materials in Meat

Posted: Updated:

SALISBURY, Md. - Some Perdue sausages have been recalled after reports that they may be contaminated with plastic.

According to the USDA, Perdue is recalling approximately 2,148 pounds of the "Italian Style Organic Chicken Sausage" 24-oz. plastic packages containing eight links of the fully cooked sausage. The packages in question have a package code 64405 and a sell or freeze by date of 6/25/17. 

Food safety officials say they received at least three consumer complaints of blue plastic materials in the sausage. However, there are no confirmed reports of anyone getting hurt by eating the contaminated sausage. 

The USDA says the products were from one of Perdue's Georgia plants, but were shipped to distributors in Connecticut and Maryland. 

Food safety officials say anyone who has purchased this sausage should not eat it, and file a complaint for a refund. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Teen Charged with Infant Death in Salisbury

    Teen Charged with Infant Death in Salisbury

    08/08/2017 21:53:00 -04:002017-08-09 01:53:00 GMT
    Tuesday, August 8 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-08-09 02:48:24 GMT
    A teenager has been charged with the death of her four month old child in Salisbury, according to police.More
    A teenager has been charged with the death of her four month old child in Salisbury, according to police.More

  • Updated: EF1 Tornado Confirmed in Salisbury

    Possible Tornado Causes Damage in South Salisbury

    08/07/2017 16:13:00 -04:002017-08-07 20:13:00 GMT
    Tuesday, August 8 2017 2:07 PM EDT2017-08-08 18:07:56 GMT
    A possible tornado left vehicles overturned in parts of south Salisbury on Monday afternoon, including this one in a parking lot off of South Salisbury Boulevard. (Photo credit: Erin Shea Lynch)A possible tornado left vehicles overturned in parts of south Salisbury on Monday afternoon, including this one in a parking lot off of South Salisbury Boulevard. (Photo credit: Erin Shea Lynch)
    The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF1 tornado caused extensive damage in the south Salisbury area on Monday afternoon.More
    The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF1 tornado caused extensive damage when it briefly touched down in the south Salisbury area Monday afternoon.More

  • Probation Check Leads to Drug and Gun Charges in Dover

    Probation Check Leads to Drug and Gun Charges in Dover

    08/08/2017 18:54:00 -04:002017-08-08 22:54:00 GMT
    Tuesday, August 8 2017 6:54 PM EDT2017-08-08 22:54:24 GMT
    Four people were arrested at the Capital Inn in Dover Thursday night, police said.More
    Four people were arrested at the Capital Inn in Dover Thursday night, police said.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Roger Street Recovering After Tornado

    Roger Street Recovering After Tornado

    Rogers Street and its surrounding neighborhood were some of the most affected areas following Monday afternoon's unexpected tornado

    This specific street saw plenty of damage and a fellow resident, Don Barthelemer says he's lucky to be alive.

    More

    Rogers Street and its surrounding neighborhood were some of the most affected areas following Monday afternoon's unexpected tornado

    This specific street saw plenty of damage and a fellow resident, Don Barthelemer says he's lucky to be alive.

    More

  • Possible Tornado in Salisbury, Part 4

    Possible Tornado in Salisbury, Part 4

    The National Weather Service is investigating the possibility that a small tornado touched down in south Salisbury early Monday afternoon. (Excerpt from WBOC News at 7). Kylie Winkler reports.

    More

    The National Weather Service is investigating the possibility that a small tornado touched down in south Salisbury early Monday afternoon. (Excerpt from WBOC News at 7). Kylie Winkler reports.

    More

  • Aftermath of Salisbury Tornado

    Aftermath of Salisbury Tornado

    Steve Hammond, Chief Meteorologist Dan Satterfield and reporters Kylie Winkler, Chris Weimer and Nicole Lauren wrap-up the aftermath of Salisbury's tornado on August 7. (Excerpt from WBOC News at 6)

    More

    Steve Hammond, Chief Meteorologist Dan Satterfield and reporters Kylie Winkler, Chris Weimer and Nicole Lauren wrap-up the aftermath of Salisbury's tornado on August 7. (Excerpt from WBOC News at 6)

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices