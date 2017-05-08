Chesapeake Bay Report Card to be Released

BALTIMORE (AP)- The Chesapeake Bay's 2016 report card is being released.

The University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science is releasing its 11th annual report on the health of the nation's largest estuary on Monday in Baltimore.

Sen. Ben Cardin is scheduled to attend a news conference at Baltimore's Inner Harbor to discuss the report.

Ben Grumbles, secretary of the Maryland Department of the Environment, and Mark Belton, secretary of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, also are scheduled to attend.

Nick DiPasquale, director of the federal Environmental Protection Agency's Chesapeake Bay Program, also is scheduled to attend.