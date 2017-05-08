Chesapeake Bay Report Card to be Released

The Chesapeake Bay's 2016 report card is being released.More
Some Perdue Sausages have been recalled after reports that they may be contaminated with plastic.More
Three people are in custody after a suspected drug deal in Greenwood.More
The Delaware State Police Sussex County Drug Unit have arrested four people following an investigation into an assault complaint, that led to multiple drug arrests.More
Delaware's unique Court of Chancery has decided in a number of cases over the years for businesses and individuals alike, though it played a role in deciding the future of a former presidential yacht that had fallen into disrepair.More
