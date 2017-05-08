2 Deer Rescued From Maryland Mud Pit

DEALE, Md. (AP)- Maryland Natural Resources Police rescued two deer from a mud pit in Anne Arundel County.



Officers used boards on Saturday to cross the mud to reach the two bucks. They said the animals were exhausted and scared and sinking further into the bog as they scrambled their hooves.



Officers used tow ropes and an ATV to pull the deer to safety. In a tweet, Natural Resources Police said the rescue took two and a half hours.



Once freed, the deer ran into the woods.