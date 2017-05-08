Rowers Find Freedom on Tred Avon

EASTON, Md.- Dozens of high school students from up and down the Eastern Shore make their way to the banks of the Tred Avon River to practice a sport most never knew existed.

They're members of the Freedom Rowers crew team, a program developed ten years ago as an alternative to traditional sports.

"A lot of my friends have done rowing for a long time and they've said, 'Hey, you should try out, like you'll love it,'" said Emily Redmond, a novice rower on the team.

So she did, and she does.

Redmond is just one member who says joining the Freedom Rowers was the best decision she's made. Senior Ely Lambert will be leaving the team at the end of the season after six years.

"This team in particular, I just like the way we all work together," said Lambert. "I found that really attractive about this."

Chris Gill and Alex Greenlee are the team's coaches. Greenlee himself is a former Freedom Rower and says he sees the program serving an important need for a lot of students.

"I like to think of Freedom Rowers as I did back then, sort of an oasis," said Greenlee. "A refuge for a lot of people that get tired of regular high school sports and the competition of it."

What also separates this crew team from many others around the region comes down to resources. The team operates on a shoestring budget and often relies on hand-me-down equipment from larger, more endowed programs. But being the "little team that could" is something that fuels this team's competitive juices.

"We are the underdogs at every competition," said Greenlee. "But they love it. They come charged up and ready to kick some butt!"

To learn more about the group's membership and schedule, visit www.freedomrowers.org or the group's Facebook page.