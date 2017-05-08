Largest Container Ship to Call on East Coast Coming

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP)- The largest ship to ever call on the East Coast should be in Virginia.



The container ship COSCO Development was scheduled to arrive in Hampton Roads early Monday.



It's the biggest ship to pass through the expanded Panama Canal since it opened nearly a year ago. And this will be the ship's first stop since leaving Panama.



The ship is 1,200 feet (365 meters) long, which is equal in length to the Eiffel Tower or eight Statues of Liberty. It has the capacity to carry 13,000 containers.



COSCO Development is expected to pull up to its berth at Virginia International Gateway in Portsmouth about 4:30 a.m. It's scheduled to leave Tuesday evening for ports in Savannah, Georgia, and Charleston, South Carolina, before heading for Asia.