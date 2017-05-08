Largest Container Ship to Call on East Coast Coming

Authorities say a Dover motorcycle police officer was injured in a crash while helping escort a procession to Friday's funeral of a slain state trooper.More
Maryland state Sen. Richard Madaleno Jr. says he'll run for governor of Maryland.More
Boosted by stronger fish populations, the overall health of the Chesapeake Bay improved some last year, but Monday's annual report card for the nation's largest estuary says there is still a long way to go.More
Three people are in custody after a suspected drug deal in Greenwood.More
A Sussex County man charged in the death of his infant son will be in court Monday.More
The Delaware State Police Sussex County Drug Unit have arrested four people following an investigation into an assault complaint, that led to multiple drug arrests.More
