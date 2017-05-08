Dover Officer Hurt in Crash During Procession to Trooper's Funeral

DOVER, Del. (WBOC/AP)- Authorities say a Dover motorcycle police officer was injured in a crash while helping escort a procession to Friday's funeral of a slain state trooper.



Dover police said in a statement Monday that Cpl. Jason Pheiffer, an 11-year veteran of the force, was injured Friday at around 5 a.m. as the procession traveled to Wilmington for the funeral of Cpl. Stephen Ballard.

As the procession merged onto state Route 1, police say Pheiffer passed to the left to get to the front, but another officer's cruiser swerved into the same lane. The motorcycle hit the cruiser, and Pheiffer was thrown from the motorcycle.



Pheiffer was taken to a hospital with a broken leg, a cut to the face and other non-life-threatening injuries. The Dover Police Department's Accident Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.