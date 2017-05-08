Portion of Choptank Reopens to Shellfish Harvesting

BALTIMORE - State officials have reopened up part of the Choptank River to shellfish harvesting.

As of Monday, 1,428 acres have been reclassified by the Maryland Department of the Environment due to decreased bacteria levels. This change does not affect the Department of Natural Resources' designation of the area as an oyster sanctuary.

Areas that remain closed to shellfish harvesting include Goose Creek, Indian Creek and the upper portion of the Choptank River near the town of Secretary.

The Department of the Environment is required to close areas that do not meet the strict water quality standards for shellfish harvesting waters, and it has been a longstanding policy to reopen areas when water quality improves.