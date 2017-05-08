Dover Woman Convicted of Violating Del. Prescription Monitoring Act

DOVER, Del.- A former nursing director of Kent Sussex Community Services has become the first person convicted of violating the Delaware Prescription Monitoring Act.

According to the Department of Justice, 46-year-old Michele Staats, of Dover, was found guilty after a five-day Superior Court bench trial of three felony counts of unauthorized access of prescription monitoring information, and one felony count of making a false statement.

Prosecutors said that for a 16-month period beginning in January of 2014, Staats, using the login credentials of her employer, accessed the Prescription Monitoring Program information of three people who were not her patients. Staats also made several false statements denying her responsibility to investigators, court records show.

Established by the legislature in 2010, the goal of the Delaware Prescription Monitoring Act is to help reduce the misuse and diversion of controlled substances while promoting improved professional practice and patient care.

Staats will be sentenced in June.