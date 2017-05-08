New Maryland Law Seeks to Improve Dam Emergency Preparations

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- The governor of Maryland has signed a new law to ensure updated emergency plans are in place for dams across the state.



Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan signed legislation last week that requires dam owners - including local governments and private businesses - to create or update emergency procedures by Aug. 1.



The new law comes after inspectors from Maryland's environment department reported more than 200 dams pose significant hazards to homes, major highways or human life. According to a list that officials provided to the Baltimore Sun, 42 of those dams do not have emergency plans that have been updated within the past three years.



Officials recently reported that many of Maryland's dams were built decades ago and are now showing signs of deterioration.