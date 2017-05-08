Correctional Officer Punched at Milford Juvenile Detention Center

LEWES, Del. -- The Delaware State Fire Marshal's office say the cause of an early morning fire that damaged five town houses was cause by an improper discard of smoking materials.More
A correctional officer is recovering after being punched in the face Sunday evening at the Stevenson House Juvenile Detention Center in Milford, Delaware.More
The governor of Maryland has signed a new law to ensure updated emergency plans are in place for dams across the state.More
Authorities say a Dover motorcycle police officer was injured in a crash while helping escort a procession to Friday's funeral of a slain state trooper.More
A 23-year-old Delaware man has been charged in the abduction and sexual assault of a 4-year-old girl.More
Three people are in custody after a suspected drug deal in Greenwood.More
A chicken truck overturned early Monday morning on the northbound bypass ramp at St. Luke's Road, causing traffic headaches.More
