Improper Smoking Discard Cause of Lewes Fire

LEWES, Del. -- The Delaware State Fire Marshal's office say the cause of an early morning fire that damaged five town houses was an improper discard of smoking materials.

The State Fire Marshal's office says around 1:05 Monday morning, a fire broke out in the Canary Creek Development on the 100 block of Carter Way. The Lewes Volunteer Fire Department were assisted by the Milton, Rehoboth Beach, Slaughter Beach, Indian River, and Georgetown Volunteer Fire Companies, along with Sussex County EMS. Upon arrival, fire officials reported seeing heavy fire in the rear of three town homes. Three residents along with two pets were able to escape the fire without injuries. Firefighters were able to put out the fire around 1:54 a.m., clearing the scene by 3:53 a.m.

Investigators say a resident of one of the town homes did not properly discard smoking materials, causing the fire inside the home before it spread to the other town homes. The State Fire Marshal's office reports an estimated $800,000 in damage. No injuries were reported during the fire.