Three Men Arrested in Two Incidents at Dover Downs - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Three Men Arrested in Two Incidents at Dover Downs

Posted: Updated:
(Rashawn Harris, Elijah Scarboro, Ronnell Harris) (Rashawn Harris, Elijah Scarboro, Ronnell Harris)

DOVER, Del. -- The Dover Police Department says three men were arrested after two incidents at the Dover Downs Hotel and Casino over the weekend.

Police say around 1:58 a.m. Sunday morning, officers working an off-duty assignment inside the casino were called to an entrance to address a commotion where three men were refusing to leave the casino, after being denied entry. The three men became rowdy with casino employees and the police, resulting in police pursuing to take them into custody. Police say all three men resisted, Rahsawn Harris, 24, shoved an officer and attempted to hit a security officer. An officer attempted to taze Harris but was ineffective. During Harris' resist of arrest, Elijah Scarboro, 22, approached an officer from behind and placed him into a choke hold, hindering his ability to breath. The officer suffered an injury to his hand. Both Harris and Scarboro were taken into custody; Ronnell Harris, 24, was also arrested following the incident.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • PJM Expects to Be Able to Handle Summer Electric Needs

    Monday, May 8 2017 8:02 PM EDT2017-05-09 00:02:54 GMT
    Monday, May 8 2017 8:02 PM EDT2017-05-09 00:02:54 GMT
    DOVER, Del. -- Officials with PJM Interconnection, the company responsible for an electric grid transmitting power to 65 million people across more than a dozen states and thousands here on Delmarva, said on Monday that the system should be able to handle power demands this summer. Company officials said during a news conference at PJM's office in Norristown, Pennsylvania, they expect hot temperatures to cause a projected  peak demand of 153,000 megawatts of electricity thi...More
    DOVER, Del. -- Officials with PJM Interconnection, the company responsible for an electric grid transmitting power to 65 million people across more than a dozen states and thousands here on Delmarva, said on Monday that the system should be able to handle power demands this summer. Company officials said during a news conference at PJM's office in Norristown, Pennsylvania, they expect hot temperatures to cause a projected  peak demand of 153,000 megawatts of electricity thi...More

  • Delaware Correctional Leaders Subpoenaed by Senate Committee

    Delaware Correctional Leaders Subpoenaed by Senate Committee

    Monday, May 8 2017 5:17 PM EDT2017-05-08 21:17:33 GMT
    Monday, May 8 2017 7:24 PM EDT2017-05-08 23:24:26 GMT
    The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, Del. (Photo: WBOC)The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, Del. (Photo: WBOC)

    DOVER, Del. -- The head of Delaware's Department of Correction and the former warden of the prison where a correctional officer died during a hostage situation have been subpoenaed to appear before the state Senate's labor committee. Commissioner Perry Phelps and David Pierce, the former warden at the Vaughn Correctional Center, have been summoned to testify during a Senate Labor Committee hearing on May 15, according to a Senate news release. The session is aimed at soliciting comm...

    More

    DOVER, Del. -- The head of Delaware's Department of Correction and the former warden of the prison where a correctional officer died during a hostage situation have been subpoenaed to appear before the state Senate's labor committee. Commissioner Perry Phelps and David Pierce, the former warden at the Vaughn Correctional Center, have been summoned to testify during a Senate Labor Committee hearing on May 15, according to a Senate news release. The session is aimed at soliciting comm...

    More

  • The Holly Center in Salisbury Will Be "Re-Imagined"

    The Holly Center in Salisbury Will Be "Re-Imagined"

    Monday, May 8 2017 7:15 PM EDT2017-05-08 23:15:29 GMT
    Monday, May 8 2017 7:17 PM EDT2017-05-08 23:17:12 GMT

    Secretary of Health & Mental Hygiene visited Wicomico County Monday to introduce  plans to the public that will strengthen Salisbury's Holly Center. 

    More

    Secretary of Health & Mental Hygiene visited Wicomico County Monday to introduce  plans to the public that will strengthen Salisbury's Holly Center. 

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Overturned Truck Snarls Salisbury Bypass Traffic

    Overturned Truck Snarls Salisbury Bypass Traffic

    A chicken truck overturned early Monday morning on the northbound bypass ramp at St. Luke's Road, causing traffic headaches.

    More

    A chicken truck overturned early Monday morning on the northbound bypass ramp at St. Luke's Road, causing traffic headaches.

    More

  • Sussex Man Convicted of Murder Granted Parole, Victim's Mother Speaks

    Sussex Man Convicted of Murder Granted Parole, Victim's Mother Speaks

    A Sussex County man convicted of murder 30 years ago has been granted parole.

    Back in 1987, deer hunters found the body of 18-year-old Douglas Brockway Jr. in a wooded area outside of Lewes. Ransford Bryan III was later charged in the murder and convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

    More

    A Sussex County man convicted of murder 30 years ago has been granted parole.

    Back in 1987, deer hunters found the body of 18-year-old Douglas Brockway Jr. in a wooded area outside of Lewes. Ransford Bryan III was later charged in the murder and convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

    More

  • Correctional Officer Punched at Milford Juvenile Detention Center

    Correctional Officer Punched at Milford Juvenile Detention Center

    A correctional officer is recovering after being punched in the face Sunday evening at the Stevenson House Juvenile Detention Center in Milford. 

    According to Milford police, the 16-year-old boy hit the officer shortly after 6 n.m.  The officer was treated and released at the hospital.  The teen was charged with second-degree assault with physical injury to a state employee, assault in a detention facility with physical injury, and terroristic threatening.

    More

    A correctional officer is recovering after being punched in the face Sunday evening at the Stevenson House Juvenile Detention Center in Milford. 

    According to Milford police, the 16-year-old boy hit the officer shortly after 6 n.m.  The officer was treated and released at the hospital.  The teen was charged with second-degree assault with physical injury to a state employee, assault in a detention facility with physical injury, and terroristic threatening.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices