Three Men Arrested in Two Incidents at Dover Downs

DOVER, Del. -- The Dover Police Department says three men were arrested after two incidents at the Dover Downs Hotel and Casino over the weekend.

Police say around 1:58 a.m. Sunday morning, officers working an off-duty assignment inside the casino were called to an entrance to address a commotion where three men were refusing to leave the casino, after being denied entry. The three men became rowdy with casino employees and the police, resulting in police pursuing to take them into custody. Police say all three men resisted, Rahsawn Harris, 24, shoved an officer and attempted to hit a security officer. An officer attempted to taze Harris but was ineffective. During Harris' resist of arrest, Elijah Scarboro, 22, approached an officer from behind and placed him into a choke hold, hindering his ability to breath. The officer suffered an injury to his hand. Both Harris and Scarboro were taken into custody; Ronnell Harris, 24, was also arrested following the incident.