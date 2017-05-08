Delaware Correctional Leaders Subpoenaed by Senate Committee - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware Correctional Leaders Subpoenaed by Senate Committee

Posted: Updated:
The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, Del. (Photo: WBOC) The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, Del. (Photo: WBOC)

DOVER, Del. -- The head of Delaware's Department of Correction and the former warden of the prison where a correctional officer died during a hostage situation have been subpoenaed to appear before the state Senate's labor committee.

Commissioner Perry Phelps and David Pierce, the former warden at the Vaughn Correctional Center, have been summoned to testify during a Senate Labor Committee hearing on May 15, according to a Senate news release. The meeting will be held at 10 a.m. in the Chase Center at the Riverfront.

The session is aimed at soliciting comment about working conditions in Delaware correctional institutions and will be particularly focused on Vaughn, the site of an inmate uprising that saw four staff members taken hostage and the death of correctional officer Steven Floyd.

Two union leaders were also subpoenaed to appear before the committee. Correctional Officers Association of Delaware President Geoff Klopp and AFSCME Council 81 Executive Director Mike Begatto were also requested to testify.

The same committee hosted a hearing on prison working conditions in February. Correctional officers and staffers told Senators prisons had become unsafe due to understaffing, a reliance on overtime to fill shifts, and actions taken by management on inmate privileges aimed at complying with a settlement agreement with the Community Legal Aid Society Inc. of Delaware.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • PJM Expects to Be Able to Handle Summer Electric Needs

    Monday, May 8 2017 8:02 PM EDT2017-05-09 00:02:54 GMT
    Monday, May 8 2017 8:02 PM EDT2017-05-09 00:02:54 GMT
    DOVER, Del. -- Officials with PJM Interconnection, the company responsible for an electric grid transmitting power to 65 million people across more than a dozen states and thousands here on Delmarva, said on Monday that the system should be able to handle power demands this summer. Company officials said during a news conference at PJM's office in Norristown, Pennsylvania, they expect hot temperatures to cause a projected  peak demand of 153,000 megawatts of electricity thi...More
    DOVER, Del. -- Officials with PJM Interconnection, the company responsible for an electric grid transmitting power to 65 million people across more than a dozen states and thousands here on Delmarva, said on Monday that the system should be able to handle power demands this summer. Company officials said during a news conference at PJM's office in Norristown, Pennsylvania, they expect hot temperatures to cause a projected  peak demand of 153,000 megawatts of electricity thi...More

  • Delaware Correctional Leaders Subpoenaed by Senate Committee

    Delaware Correctional Leaders Subpoenaed by Senate Committee

    Monday, May 8 2017 5:17 PM EDT2017-05-08 21:17:33 GMT
    Monday, May 8 2017 7:24 PM EDT2017-05-08 23:24:26 GMT
    The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, Del. (Photo: WBOC)The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, Del. (Photo: WBOC)

    DOVER, Del. -- The head of Delaware's Department of Correction and the former warden of the prison where a correctional officer died during a hostage situation have been subpoenaed to appear before the state Senate's labor committee. Commissioner Perry Phelps and David Pierce, the former warden at the Vaughn Correctional Center, have been summoned to testify during a Senate Labor Committee hearing on May 15, according to a Senate news release. The session is aimed at soliciting comm...

    More

    DOVER, Del. -- The head of Delaware's Department of Correction and the former warden of the prison where a correctional officer died during a hostage situation have been subpoenaed to appear before the state Senate's labor committee. Commissioner Perry Phelps and David Pierce, the former warden at the Vaughn Correctional Center, have been summoned to testify during a Senate Labor Committee hearing on May 15, according to a Senate news release. The session is aimed at soliciting comm...

    More

  • The Holly Center in Salisbury Will Be "Re-Imagined"

    The Holly Center in Salisbury Will Be "Re-Imagined"

    Monday, May 8 2017 7:15 PM EDT2017-05-08 23:15:29 GMT
    Monday, May 8 2017 7:17 PM EDT2017-05-08 23:17:12 GMT

    Secretary of Health & Mental Hygiene visited Wicomico County Monday to introduce  plans to the public that will strengthen Salisbury's Holly Center. 

    More

    Secretary of Health & Mental Hygiene visited Wicomico County Monday to introduce  plans to the public that will strengthen Salisbury's Holly Center. 

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Overturned Truck Snarls Salisbury Bypass Traffic

    Overturned Truck Snarls Salisbury Bypass Traffic

    A chicken truck overturned early Monday morning on the northbound bypass ramp at St. Luke's Road, causing traffic headaches.

    More

    A chicken truck overturned early Monday morning on the northbound bypass ramp at St. Luke's Road, causing traffic headaches.

    More

  • Sussex Man Convicted of Murder Granted Parole, Victim's Mother Speaks

    Sussex Man Convicted of Murder Granted Parole, Victim's Mother Speaks

    A Sussex County man convicted of murder 30 years ago has been granted parole.

    Back in 1987, deer hunters found the body of 18-year-old Douglas Brockway Jr. in a wooded area outside of Lewes. Ransford Bryan III was later charged in the murder and convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

    More

    A Sussex County man convicted of murder 30 years ago has been granted parole.

    Back in 1987, deer hunters found the body of 18-year-old Douglas Brockway Jr. in a wooded area outside of Lewes. Ransford Bryan III was later charged in the murder and convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

    More

  • Correctional Officer Punched at Milford Juvenile Detention Center

    Correctional Officer Punched at Milford Juvenile Detention Center

    A correctional officer is recovering after being punched in the face Sunday evening at the Stevenson House Juvenile Detention Center in Milford. 

    According to Milford police, the 16-year-old boy hit the officer shortly after 6 n.m.  The officer was treated and released at the hospital.  The teen was charged with second-degree assault with physical injury to a state employee, assault in a detention facility with physical injury, and terroristic threatening.

    More

    A correctional officer is recovering after being punched in the face Sunday evening at the Stevenson House Juvenile Detention Center in Milford. 

    According to Milford police, the 16-year-old boy hit the officer shortly after 6 n.m.  The officer was treated and released at the hospital.  The teen was charged with second-degree assault with physical injury to a state employee, assault in a detention facility with physical injury, and terroristic threatening.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices