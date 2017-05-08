Delaware Correctional Leaders Subpoenaed by Senate Committee

DOVER, Del. -- The head of Delaware's Department of Correction and the former warden of the prison where a correctional officer died during a hostage situation have been subpoenaed to appear before the state Senate's labor committee.

Commissioner Perry Phelps and David Pierce, the former warden at the Vaughn Correctional Center, have been summoned to testify during a Senate Labor Committee hearing on May 15, according to a Senate news release. The meeting will be held at 10 a.m. in the Chase Center at the Riverfront.

The session is aimed at soliciting comment about working conditions in Delaware correctional institutions and will be particularly focused on Vaughn, the site of an inmate uprising that saw four staff members taken hostage and the death of correctional officer Steven Floyd.

Two union leaders were also subpoenaed to appear before the committee. Correctional Officers Association of Delaware President Geoff Klopp and AFSCME Council 81 Executive Director Mike Begatto were also requested to testify.

The same committee hosted a hearing on prison working conditions in February. Correctional officers and staffers told Senators prisons had become unsafe due to understaffing, a reliance on overtime to fill shifts, and actions taken by management on inmate privileges aimed at complying with a settlement agreement with the Community Legal Aid Society Inc. of Delaware.