Delaware Correctional Leaders Subpoenaed by Senate Committee

DOVER, Del. -- The head of Delaware's Department of Correction and the former warden of the prison where a correctional officer died during a hostage situation have been subpoenaed to appear before the state Senate's labor committee. Commissioner Perry Phelps and David Pierce, the former warden at the Vaughn Correctional Center, have been summoned to testify during a Senate Labor Committee hearing on May 15, according to a Senate news release. The session is aimed at soliciting comm...More
Secretary of Health & Mental Hygiene visited Wicomico County Monday to introduce plans to the public that will strengthen Salisbury's Holly Center.More
A 23-year-old Delaware man has been charged in the abduction and sexual assault of a 4-year-old girl.More
Authorities say a Dover motorcycle police officer was injured in a crash while helping escort a procession to Friday's funeral of a slain state trooper.More
Three people are in custody after a suspected drug deal in Greenwood.More
A chicken truck overturned early Monday morning on the northbound bypass ramp at St. Luke's Road, causing traffic headaches.More
A Sussex County man convicted of murder 30 years ago has been granted parole.
Back in 1987, deer hunters found the body of 18-year-old Douglas Brockway Jr. in a wooded area outside of Lewes. Ransford Bryan III was later charged in the murder and convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.More
A correctional officer is recovering after being punched in the face Sunday evening at the Stevenson House Juvenile Detention Center in Milford.
According to Milford police, the 16-year-old boy hit the officer shortly after 6 n.m. The officer was treated and released at the hospital. The teen was charged with second-degree assault with physical injury to a state employee, assault in a detention facility with physical injury, and terroristic threatening.More
