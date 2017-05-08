The Holly Center in Salisbury Will Be "Re-Imagined"

SALISBURY, Md.- Secretary of Health & Mental Hygiene visited Wicomico County Monday to introduce plans to the public that will strengthen Salisbury's Holly Center.

Dennis R. Schrader, Secretary of Health & Mental Hygiene, presented plans Monday that The Department of Health and Mental Hygiene hopes will strengthen the Holly Center in Salisbury.

The Holly Center is a center that serves people with developmental disabilities and has been around since the 1970's.

Over the course of the past few years, though, people have come to think that the State run facility is in the process of being shut down.

But, Schrader emphasized throughout the meeting that, "We not closing the Holly Center, we are re-imagining it," he said.

In doing so, they will "re-imagine" the campus in four phases.

Schrader said those steps include asses available space, collaborative option development, renovate and rebrand and lastly, State funds and new tenants.

Schrader said this is a project that cannot wait, and hopes to begin within the coming months.