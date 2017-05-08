18 Arrested; More To Come In Cambridge Sting Operation - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

18 Arrested; More To Come In Cambridge Sting Operation

Posted: Updated:

CAMBRIDGE, MD - A major drug operation in Dorchester County may have taken a big hit following a 5-month undercover sting operation in and around the city of Cambridge. Chief Mark Lewis said, "We were able to purchase, um, illegal narcotics from 32 different dealers, 28 of those that we were able to identify. Approximately 8 more that are still out there." 

Chief Lewis says the undercover operation involved the sheriff's dept, the ATF, Dorchester Narcotics Task Force, but started with help from the community, "We start receiving complaints from neighbors about subjects illegal drug activity on their corner, and once we get those calls we try to put together an enforcement effort."

With 18 suspected dealers off the street, and more arrests to come it shows that Dorchester county is committed to the war on drugs, said Sheriff James Phillips, "the point we are trying to make to the citizens of Dorchester county is we are are all committed as a group to make this, our county , a safer place , and I hope our county understands that."

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Portion of Choptank Reopens to Shellfish Harvesting

    Portion of Choptank Reopens to Shellfish Harvesting

    Monday, May 8 2017 12:43 PM EDT2017-05-08 16:43:34 GMT
    Monday, May 8 2017 11:37 PM EDT2017-05-09 03:37:23 GMT

    State officials have reopened up part of the Choptank River to shellfish harvesting.

    More

    State officials have reopened up part of the Choptank River to shellfish harvesting.

    More

  • The Holly Center in Salisbury Will Be "Re-Imagined"

    The Holly Center in Salisbury Will Be "Re-Imagined"

    Monday, May 8 2017 7:15 PM EDT2017-05-08 23:15:29 GMT
    Monday, May 8 2017 11:36 PM EDT2017-05-09 03:36:52 GMT

    Secretary of Health & Mental Hygiene visited Wicomico County Monday to introduce  plans to the public that will strengthen Salisbury's Holly Center. 

    More

    Secretary of Health & Mental Hygiene visited Wicomico County Monday to introduce  plans to the public that will strengthen Salisbury's Holly Center. 

    More

  • PJM Expects to Be Able to Handle Summer Electric Needs

    Monday, May 8 2017 8:02 PM EDT2017-05-09 00:02:54 GMT
    Monday, May 8 2017 11:36 PM EDT2017-05-09 03:36:09 GMT

    DOVER, Del. -- Officials with PJM Interconnection, the company responsible for an electric grid transmitting power to 65 million people across more than a dozen states and thousands here on Delmarva, said on Monday that the system should be able to handle power demands this summer. Company officials said during a news conference at PJM's office in Norristown, Pennsylvania, they expect hot temperatures to cause a projected  peak demand of 153,000 megawatts of electricity thi...

    More

    DOVER, Del. -- Officials with PJM Interconnection, the company responsible for an electric grid transmitting power to 65 million people across more than a dozen states and thousands here on Delmarva, said on Monday that the system should be able to handle power demands this summer. Company officials said during a news conference at PJM's office in Norristown, Pennsylvania, they expect hot temperatures to cause a projected  peak demand of 153,000 megawatts of electricity thi...

    More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Correctional Officer Punched at Milford Juvenile Detention Center

    Correctional Officer Punched at Milford Juvenile Detention Center

    Monday, May 8 2017 3:37 PM EDT2017-05-08 19:37:51 GMT
    Monday, May 8 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-05-09 03:32:51 GMT

    A correctional officer is recovering after being punched in the face Sunday evening at the Stevenson House Juvenile Detention Center in Milford, Delaware. 

    More

    A correctional officer is recovering after being punched in the face Sunday evening at the Stevenson House Juvenile Detention Center in Milford, Delaware. 

    More

  • Delaware Correctional Leaders Subpoenaed by Senate Committee

    Delaware Correctional Leaders Subpoenaed by Senate Committee

    Monday, May 8 2017 5:17 PM EDT2017-05-08 21:17:33 GMT
    Monday, May 8 2017 7:24 PM EDT2017-05-08 23:24:26 GMT
    The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, Del. (Photo: WBOC)The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, Del. (Photo: WBOC)

    DOVER, Del. -- The head of Delaware's Department of Correction and the former warden of the prison where a correctional officer died during a hostage situation have been subpoenaed to appear before the state Senate's labor committee. Commissioner Perry Phelps and David Pierce, the former warden at the Vaughn Correctional Center, have been summoned to testify during a Senate Labor Committee hearing on May 15, according to a Senate news release. The session is aimed at soliciting comm...

    More

    DOVER, Del. -- The head of Delaware's Department of Correction and the former warden of the prison where a correctional officer died during a hostage situation have been subpoenaed to appear before the state Senate's labor committee. Commissioner Perry Phelps and David Pierce, the former warden at the Vaughn Correctional Center, have been summoned to testify during a Senate Labor Committee hearing on May 15, according to a Senate news release. The session is aimed at soliciting comm...

    More

  • Dover Officer Hurt in Crash During Procession to Trooper's Funeral

    Dover Officer Hurt in Crash During Procession to Trooper's Funeral

    Monday, May 8 2017 11:16 AM EDT2017-05-08 15:16:44 GMT
    Monday, May 8 2017 11:16 AM EDT2017-05-08 15:16:44 GMT

    Authorities say a Dover motorcycle police officer was injured in a crash while helping escort a procession to Friday's funeral of a slain state trooper.      

    More

    Authorities say a Dover motorcycle police officer was injured in a crash while helping escort a procession to Friday's funeral of a slain state trooper.      

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Correctional Officer Punched at Milford Juvenile Detention Center

    Correctional Officer Punched at Milford Juvenile Detention Center

    A correctional officer is recovering after being punched in the face Sunday evening at the Stevenson House Juvenile Detention Center in Milford. 

    According to Milford police, the 16-year-old boy hit the officer shortly after 6 n.m.  The officer was treated and released at the hospital.  The teen was charged with second-degree assault with physical injury to a state employee, assault in a detention facility with physical injury, and terroristic threatening.

    More

    A correctional officer is recovering after being punched in the face Sunday evening at the Stevenson House Juvenile Detention Center in Milford. 

    According to Milford police, the 16-year-old boy hit the officer shortly after 6 n.m.  The officer was treated and released at the hospital.  The teen was charged with second-degree assault with physical injury to a state employee, assault in a detention facility with physical injury, and terroristic threatening.

    More

  • Cambridge Police Undercover Sting Leads to Many Arrests

    Cambridge Police Undercover Sting Leads to Many Arrests

    A major drug operation in Dorchester County was a 5-month undercover sting in and around the city of Cambridge.

    More

    A major drug operation in Dorchester County was a 5-month undercover sting in and around the city of Cambridge.

    More

  • Inmate Files Lawsuit in Smyrna Prison Takeover

    Inmate Files Lawsuit in Smyrna Prison Takeover

    An inmate says he was held hostage in a standoff at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center that left a correctional officer dead & filed a federal lawsuit detailing his version of what happened at the Smyrna prison. Donald Parkell, 39, who is locked up until 2020 on a burglary conviction, claimed in his 14-page suit how an unknown number of inmates, but no more than 10, in Building C coordinated the Feb. 1-2 attack on three correctional officers.

    More

    An inmate says he was held hostage in a standoff at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center that left a correctional officer dead & filed a federal lawsuit detailing his version of what happened at the Smyrna prison. Donald Parkell, 39, who is locked up until 2020 on a burglary conviction, claimed in his 14-page suit how an unknown number of inmates, but no more than 10, in Building C coordinated the Feb. 1-2 attack on three correctional officers.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices