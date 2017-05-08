18 Arrested; More To Come In Cambridge Sting Operation

State officials have reopened up part of the Choptank River to shellfish harvesting.More
State officials have reopened up part of the Choptank River to shellfish harvesting.More
Secretary of Health & Mental Hygiene visited Wicomico County Monday to introduce plans to the public that will strengthen Salisbury's Holly Center.More
Secretary of Health & Mental Hygiene visited Wicomico County Monday to introduce plans to the public that will strengthen Salisbury's Holly Center.More
DOVER, Del. -- Officials with PJM Interconnection, the company responsible for an electric grid transmitting power to 65 million people across more than a dozen states and thousands here on Delmarva, said on Monday that the system should be able to handle power demands this summer. Company officials said during a news conference at PJM's office in Norristown, Pennsylvania, they expect hot temperatures to cause a projected peak demand of 153,000 megawatts of electricity thi...More
DOVER, Del. -- Officials with PJM Interconnection, the company responsible for an electric grid transmitting power to 65 million people across more than a dozen states and thousands here on Delmarva, said on Monday that the system should be able to handle power demands this summer. Company officials said during a news conference at PJM's office in Norristown, Pennsylvania, they expect hot temperatures to cause a projected peak demand of 153,000 megawatts of electricity thi...More
A correctional officer is recovering after being punched in the face Sunday evening at the Stevenson House Juvenile Detention Center in Milford, Delaware.More
A correctional officer is recovering after being punched in the face Sunday evening at the Stevenson House Juvenile Detention Center in Milford, Delaware.More
DOVER, Del. -- The head of Delaware's Department of Correction and the former warden of the prison where a correctional officer died during a hostage situation have been subpoenaed to appear before the state Senate's labor committee. Commissioner Perry Phelps and David Pierce, the former warden at the Vaughn Correctional Center, have been summoned to testify during a Senate Labor Committee hearing on May 15, according to a Senate news release. The session is aimed at soliciting comm...More
DOVER, Del. -- The head of Delaware's Department of Correction and the former warden of the prison where a correctional officer died during a hostage situation have been subpoenaed to appear before the state Senate's labor committee. Commissioner Perry Phelps and David Pierce, the former warden at the Vaughn Correctional Center, have been summoned to testify during a Senate Labor Committee hearing on May 15, according to a Senate news release. The session is aimed at soliciting comm...More
Authorities say a Dover motorcycle police officer was injured in a crash while helping escort a procession to Friday's funeral of a slain state trooper.More
Authorities say a Dover motorcycle police officer was injured in a crash while helping escort a procession to Friday's funeral of a slain state trooper.More
A correctional officer is recovering after being punched in the face Sunday evening at the Stevenson House Juvenile Detention Center in Milford.
According to Milford police, the 16-year-old boy hit the officer shortly after 6 n.m. The officer was treated and released at the hospital. The teen was charged with second-degree assault with physical injury to a state employee, assault in a detention facility with physical injury, and terroristic threatening.More
A correctional officer is recovering after being punched in the face Sunday evening at the Stevenson House Juvenile Detention Center in Milford.
According to Milford police, the 16-year-old boy hit the officer shortly after 6 n.m. The officer was treated and released at the hospital. The teen was charged with second-degree assault with physical injury to a state employee, assault in a detention facility with physical injury, and terroristic threatening.More
A major drug operation in Dorchester County was a 5-month undercover sting in and around the city of Cambridge.More
A major drug operation in Dorchester County was a 5-month undercover sting in and around the city of Cambridge.More
An inmate says he was held hostage in a standoff at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center that left a correctional officer dead & filed a federal lawsuit detailing his version of what happened at the Smyrna prison. Donald Parkell, 39, who is locked up until 2020 on a burglary conviction, claimed in his 14-page suit how an unknown number of inmates, but no more than 10, in Building C coordinated the Feb. 1-2 attack on three correctional officers.More
An inmate says he was held hostage in a standoff at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center that left a correctional officer dead & filed a federal lawsuit detailing his version of what happened at the Smyrna prison. Donald Parkell, 39, who is locked up until 2020 on a burglary conviction, claimed in his 14-page suit how an unknown number of inmates, but no more than 10, in Building C coordinated the Feb. 1-2 attack on three correctional officers.More