18 Arrested; More To Come In Cambridge Sting Operation

CAMBRIDGE, MD - A major drug operation in Dorchester County may have taken a big hit following a 5-month undercover sting operation in and around the city of Cambridge. Chief Mark Lewis said, "We were able to purchase, um, illegal narcotics from 32 different dealers, 28 of those that we were able to identify. Approximately 8 more that are still out there."

Chief Lewis says the undercover operation involved the sheriff's dept, the ATF, Dorchester Narcotics Task Force, but started with help from the community, "We start receiving complaints from neighbors about subjects illegal drug activity on their corner, and once we get those calls we try to put together an enforcement effort."

With 18 suspected dealers off the street, and more arrests to come it shows that Dorchester county is committed to the war on drugs, said Sheriff James Phillips, "the point we are trying to make to the citizens of Dorchester county is we are are all committed as a group to make this, our county , a safer place , and I hope our county understands that."