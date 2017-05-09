All Eyes on Wicomico County Controlled Burn

HEBRON, Md. - Reports from many concerned people flooded in for most of Monday night, over a large fire burning in Wicomico County.

Wicomico Central 911 operators confirm the fire was a controlled burn and nothing nearby was in danger, but it still caught the eyes of a lot of people.

The fire was in the area of Rockawalkin Ridge Road and Wolf Road in Hebron. Callers reported seeing smoke throughout Wicomico County and even as far as Seaford, Del. and Deal Island, Md.

According to 911 operators, the owner was on hand and the fire never got out of control.

