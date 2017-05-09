Delaware House Set to Vote on Reinstating Death Penalty - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware House Set to Vote on Reinstating Death Penalty

DOVER, Del. (AP) - House lawmakers are set to vote on a bill reinstating Delaware's death penalty.
    
Tuesday's scheduled vote comes amid a public outcry over the killing of a correctional officer during a prison riot and hostage-taking in February, and the fatal shooting of a state trooper two weeks ago.
    
Under the bill, jurors would have to find unanimously and beyond a reasonable doubt that a defendant should be executed.
    
A majority of state Supreme Court justices declared Delaware's death penalty law unconstitutional in August because it allowed judges too much discretion and did not require that a jury find unanimously and beyond a reasonable doubt that a defendant deserves execution.
    
That ruling came after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Florida's death sentencing law, which was similar to the one in Delaware.
 

