Delaware House Set to Vote on Reinstating Death Penalty

House lawmakers are set to vote on a bill reinstating Delaware's death penalty.More
House lawmakers are set to vote on a bill reinstating Delaware's death penalty.More
Reports from many concerned people flooded in for most of Monday night, over a large fire burning in Wicomico County.More
Reports from many concerned people flooded in for most of Monday night, over a large fire burning in Wicomico County.More
A correctional officer is recovering after being punched in the face Sunday evening at the Stevenson House Juvenile Detention Center in Milford, Delaware.More
A correctional officer is recovering after being punched in the face Sunday evening at the Stevenson House Juvenile Detention Center in Milford, Delaware.More
A 23-year-old Delaware man has been charged in the abduction and sexual assault of a 4-year-old girl.More
A 23-year-old Delaware man has been charged in the abduction and sexual assault of a 4-year-old girl.More
A correctional officer is recovering after being punched in the face Sunday evening at the Stevenson House Juvenile Detention Center in Milford.
According to Milford police, the 16-year-old boy hit the officer shortly after 6 n.m. The officer was treated and released at the hospital. The teen was charged with second-degree assault with physical injury to a state employee, assault in a detention facility with physical injury, and terroristic threatening.More
A correctional officer is recovering after being punched in the face Sunday evening at the Stevenson House Juvenile Detention Center in Milford.
According to Milford police, the 16-year-old boy hit the officer shortly after 6 n.m. The officer was treated and released at the hospital. The teen was charged with second-degree assault with physical injury to a state employee, assault in a detention facility with physical injury, and terroristic threatening.More
A major drug operation in Dorchester County was a 5-month undercover sting in and around the city of Cambridge.More
A major drug operation in Dorchester County was a 5-month undercover sting in and around the city of Cambridge.More
A Sussex County man convicted of murder 30 years ago has been granted parole.
Back in 1987, deer hunters found the body of 18-year-old Douglas Brockway Jr. in a wooded area outside of Lewes. Ransford Bryan III was later charged in the murder and convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.More
A Sussex County man convicted of murder 30 years ago has been granted parole.
Back in 1987, deer hunters found the body of 18-year-old Douglas Brockway Jr. in a wooded area outside of Lewes. Ransford Bryan III was later charged in the murder and convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.More