Driving Drunk: Md. Bishop Who Killed Cyclist Seeks Early Release - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Driving Drunk: Md. Bishop Who Killed Cyclist Seeks Early Release

Posted: Updated:
Heather Cook (Photo: Baltimore Police Department) Heather Cook (Photo: Baltimore Police Department)

JESSUP, Md. (AP/WBOC)- A former Episcopal bishop who struck and killed a cyclist while driving drunk in Baltimore will ask for early release from her seven-year prison sentence.
    
Heather Cook, once the second-highest-ranking Episcopal leader in Maryland, pleaded guilty in October of 2015 to manslaughter, drunken driving and leaving the scene. On Tuesday she's expected to ask the Maryland Parole Commission for early release. She was sentenced to seven years in prison.
    
Cook struck and killed 41-year-old cyclist Tom Palermo on Dec. 27, 2014. She left the scene for 30 minutes before returning, and her blood alcohol level was 0.22 - far higher than Maryland's legal limit of 0.08.
    
Cook, who was the first female bishop in her diocese, had previously been arrested for drunken driving on the Eastern Shore in 2010.

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Cambridge Police Undercover Sting Leads to Many Arrests

    Cambridge Police Undercover Sting Leads to Many Arrests

    A major drug operation in Dorchester County was a 5-month undercover sting in and around the city of Cambridge.

    More

    A major drug operation in Dorchester County was a 5-month undercover sting in and around the city of Cambridge.

    More

  • Correctional Officer Punched at Milford Juvenile Detention Center

    Correctional Officer Punched at Milford Juvenile Detention Center

    A correctional officer is recovering after being punched in the face Sunday evening at the Stevenson House Juvenile Detention Center in Milford. 

    According to Milford police, the 16-year-old boy hit the officer shortly after 6 n.m.  The officer was treated and released at the hospital.  The teen was charged with second-degree assault with physical injury to a state employee, assault in a detention facility with physical injury, and terroristic threatening.

    More

    A correctional officer is recovering after being punched in the face Sunday evening at the Stevenson House Juvenile Detention Center in Milford. 

    According to Milford police, the 16-year-old boy hit the officer shortly after 6 n.m.  The officer was treated and released at the hospital.  The teen was charged with second-degree assault with physical injury to a state employee, assault in a detention facility with physical injury, and terroristic threatening.

    More

  • Rowers Find Freedom on Tred Avon

    Rowers Find Freedom on Tred Avon

    Dozens of high school students from up and down the Eastern Shore make their way to the banks of the Tred Avon River to practice a sport most never knew existed.

    They're members of the Freedom Rowers crew team, a program developed ten years ago as an alternative to traditional sports.

    More

    Dozens of high school students from up and down the Eastern Shore make their way to the banks of the Tred Avon River to practice a sport most never knew existed.

    They're members of the Freedom Rowers crew team, a program developed ten years ago as an alternative to traditional sports.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices