Democratic Hopefuls for Governor to Meet at Third Debate

Threats of arson have landed a Dorchester County man behind bars.More
The towns of Fenwick Island, South Bethany, Bethany Beach and Lewes have officially opposed a proposed bill that would increase taxes on short term rentals.More
A Dorchester County man wanted for violating probation on child sex offender charges has been arrested.More
Reports from many concerned people flooded in for most of Monday night, over a large fire burning in Wicomico County.More
A major drug operation in Dorchester County may have taken a big hit following a 5-month undercover sting operation in and around the city of Cambridge, Maryland.More
A former Episcopal bishop who struck and killed a cyclist while driving drunk in Baltimore will ask for early release from her seven-year prison sentence.
A major drug operation in Dorchester County was a 5-month undercover sting in and around the city of Cambridge.More
A correctional officer is recovering after being punched in the face Sunday evening at the Stevenson House Juvenile Detention Center in Milford.
According to Milford police, the 16-year-old boy hit the officer shortly after 6 n.m. The officer was treated and released at the hospital. The teen was charged with second-degree assault with physical injury to a state employee, assault in a detention facility with physical injury, and terroristic threatening.More
Dozens of high school students from up and down the Eastern Shore make their way to the banks of the Tred Avon River to practice a sport most never knew existed.
They're members of the Freedom Rowers crew team, a program developed ten years ago as an alternative to traditional sports.More
