Democratic Hopefuls for Governor to Meet at Third Debate

A correctional officer is recovering after being punched in the face Sunday evening at the Stevenson House Juvenile Detention Center in Milford.

According to Milford police, the 16-year-old boy hit the officer shortly after 6 n.m. The officer was treated and released at the hospital. The teen was charged with second-degree assault with physical injury to a state employee, assault in a detention facility with physical injury, and terroristic threatening.