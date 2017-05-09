Preston Man Arrested After Violating Probation on Child Sex Offender Charges

PRESTON, Md. - A Dorchester County man wanted for violating probation on child sex offender charges has been arrested.

Twenty-six-year-old Nicholas Evans of Preston was arrested on April 27, according to the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office. He was wanted by authorities in Bay County, Florida. The sheriff's office says Evans is believed to have violated seven conditions of his probation.

He is being held without bond and is awaiting extradition to Florida.