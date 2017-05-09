Linkwood Man Accused of Threatening to Burn Woman's House Down - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Linkwood Man Accused of Threatening to Burn Woman's House Down

Christopher Baldwin Christopher Baldwin

LINKWOOD, Md. - Threats of arson have landed a Dorchester County man behind bars.

The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office says 31-year-old Christopher Baldwin of Linkwood was arrested on April 29 and charged with making a threat of arson. According to deputies, Baldwin sent a text message to a woman threatening to burn her house down.

Baldwin was ordered to be hold on $5,000 bond.

