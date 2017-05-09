Recaptured Inmate to be Evaluated at Md. Detention Center - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Recaptured Inmate to be Evaluated at Md. Detention Center

David Watson David Watson

JESSUP, Md. (AP/WBOC)- A Delaware prisoner recaptured by authorities after six days on the run will remain at the Howard County Detention Center in Maryland.
    
A judge had ordered David Watson's transfer to Clifton T. Perkins Hospital Center for a competency evaluation, but the Howard County State's Attorney's Office said Monday that agencies involved decided an evaluation by a visiting doctor at the detention center was best.
    
The 28-year-old serving more than 100 years in Delaware for a drive-by shooting that left bullet holes in an officer's house is charged in Wicomico County, Md. with attempted murder. Officials say on April 28, Watson escaped from the parking lot of the hospital, where he was to undergo an evaluation. He was found six days later hiding inside an 18-inch drainage pipe in Jessup. 
    
Watson is charged in Howard County with escape and assault.

