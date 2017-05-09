Recaptured Inmate to be Evaluated at Md. Detention Center

A former Episcopal bishop who struck and killed a cyclist while driving drunk in Baltimore will ask for early release from her seven-year prison sentence.
A Delaware prisoner recaptured by authorities after six days on the run will remain at the Howard County Detention Center in Maryland.
A Dorchester County man wanted for violating probation on child sex offender charges has been arrested.
Reports from many concerned people flooded in for most of Monday night, over a large fire burning in Wicomico County.
A major drug operation in Dorchester County may have taken a big hit following a 5-month undercover sting operation in and around the city of Cambridge, Maryland.
A correctional officer is recovering after being punched in the face Sunday evening at the Stevenson House Juvenile Detention Center in Milford.
According to Milford police, the 16-year-old boy hit the officer shortly after 6 n.m. The officer was treated and released at the hospital. The teen was charged with second-degree assault with physical injury to a state employee, assault in a detention facility with physical injury, and terroristic threatening.
Dozens of high school students from up and down the Eastern Shore make their way to the banks of the Tred Avon River to practice a sport most never knew existed.
They're members of the Freedom Rowers crew team, a program developed ten years ago as an alternative to traditional sports.
