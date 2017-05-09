Inmate Diagnosed With Active Tuberculosis at Vaughn Prison - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Inmate Diagnosed With Active Tuberculosis at Vaughn Prison

The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, Del. (Photo: WBOC) The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, Del. (Photo: WBOC)

SMYRNA, Del. – An inmate serving a 20-year sentence at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna has been diagnosed with active tuberculosis, according to the Delaware Department of Correction.

DOC spokesperson Jayme Gravell said the the inmate has been transferred to a local hospital where he is undergoing isolation precautions.

Gravell said the DOC has identified staff and other offenders that may have been in contact with the inmate and will provide necessary follow-up care. TB is an infectious disease that usually attacks the lungs, but can also damage other parts of the body. 

The DOC will continue working closely with the Division of Public Health on this issue, according to Gravell. 

