Milford Police Looking for Man Wanted in Fight

MILFORD, Del. - Milford police are looking for a man from Laurel suspected of injuring a person during a fight early Tuesday morning.

Police responded shortly after 2 a.m. to the Brightway Commons apartment complex on Allen Way in Milford. Officers determined that 25-year-old Zackery Smith had been in a fight with a person living in the apartment. The victim suffered minor injuries and required treatment by Carlisle Fire Company personnel.

Police say Smith led officers on a chase that went through the Lincoln area, back through Milford and then to Frederica where officers called off the pursuit.

Warrants have been issued for Smith related to the alleged assault and for the traffic violations stemming from the pursuit.

Milford police urge anyone with information on where Smith is to call 302-422-8081 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333. Tips can also be submitted online at MilfordPoliceDE.org/Tips.