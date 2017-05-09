R. Kelly Concert at Wicomico Civic Center Canceled

SALISBURY, Md.- If you were planning to attend R. Kelly's After Party Tour at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center on May 14, there's been a change of plans. The R & B singer's concert has been canceled due to "unexpected circumstances," civic center officials announced Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said the cancellation is solely the decision of the show's organizers.

Ticket holders who paid with a credit card are being advised that they will be automatically refunded within seven working days. Ticket holders who paid with cash are asked to contact the Box Office concerning their refund. These ticket holders will receive a refund check. Allow at least two weeks to receive your check.

If you have any questions, call the Box Office at 410-548-4911.