Volunteers Help Out At Believe in Tomorrow By the Sea

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Volunteers from Sherwin- Williams and the Ocean City- US Coast Guard volunteered Tuesday at the Believe in Tomorrow Children's House By the Sea.

The Believe in Tomorrow Children's House By the Sea offers children who are critically ill a place to go with their families and experience a healing environment.

20 volunteers from Sherwin-Williams and the Ocean City- US Coast Guard stopped by the house today to lend a helping hand.

Some people said while Sherwin-Williams volunteers for many different projects, this one was a little special.

"You know anything you're doing with kids and giving back, you really cant go wrong," said volunteer Lamont Hampton



"We want to give kids that are struggling with cancer and other illnesses the opportunity of paradise," said volunteer Philip Cooper.

Founder of the Believe in Tomorrow Foundation, Brian Morrison, said it's great to have people taking time out of their day to give back to those in need.

Morrison said, "Anytime volunteers come together to do good things it's as very special day."

The Believe in Tomorrow House By the Sea said they're always looking for more volunteers, so if you want to help out their doors always open.