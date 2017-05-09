More Accurate 9-1-1 System In Sussex County

GEORGETOWN, DE - When someone calls 9-1-1 for an emergency, getting police or ambulance to the right place is critical says Joe Thomas, Director of the Sussex County Emergency Operations Center, "the fact that 80 percent of are call are from cell phones, and sometimes the accuracy of those cell phone coordinates are not as robust or up to standards. So by incorporating RapidSOS, we're hoping to increase the accuracy level on all those cell phone calls.

Thomas says rapid s-o-s is relatively new technology to better locate an emergency. Michael Martin, CEO Rapid SOS, told WBOC that "the result is you have 10 to 15 meters of accuracy immediately coming through into 9-1-1, versus on a traditional wireless call today you are usually just getting a cell tower location at first, and then on a delay, some sort of estimate of where you are."

Sussex County will be one of, if not the the first in the country to have this technology, and Thomas says it's needed because of such a rural area.

Thomas says it can be a farmer out in the field, could be a hunters out in a wooded area that get lost, uh, we're even talking about people on the beach not familiar with the area, so having this accuracy level and location information just helps us provide a better service.