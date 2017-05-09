Delaware House Votes to Bring Back Death Penalty

Volunteers from Sherwin- Williams and the Ocean City- US Coast Guard volunteered Tuesday at the Believe in Tomorrow Children's House By the Sea.More
Volunteers from Sherwin- Williams and the Ocean City- US Coast Guard volunteered Tuesday at the Believe in Tomorrow Children's House By the Sea.More
If you were planning to attend R. Kelly's After Party Tour at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center in Salisbury on May 14, there's been a change of plans. The R & B singer's concert has been canceled due to "unexpected circumstances," civic center officials announced Tuesday afternoon.More
If you were planning to attend R. Kelly's After Party Tour at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center in Salisbury on May 14, there's been a change of plans. The R & B singer's concert has been canceled due to "unexpected circumstances," civic center officials announced Tuesday afternoon.More
Reports from many concerned people flooded in for most of Monday night, over a large fire burning in Wicomico County.More
Reports from many concerned people flooded in for most of Monday night, over a large fire burning in Wicomico County.More
A former teacher and athletic director at a Delaware high school has pleaded guilty to sexual solicitation of a child.More
A former teacher and athletic director at a Delaware high school has pleaded guilty to sexual solicitation of a child.More
A Dorchester County man wanted for violating probation on child sex offender charges has been arrested.More
A Preston, Maryland an wanted for violating probation on child sex offender charges in Florida has been arrested.More
A major drug operation in Dorchester County was a 5-month undercover sting in and around the city of Cambridge.More
A major drug operation in Dorchester County was a 5-month undercover sting in and around the city of Cambridge.More
A correctional officer is recovering after being punched in the face Sunday evening at the Stevenson House Juvenile Detention Center in Milford.
According to Milford police, the 16-year-old boy hit the officer shortly after 6 n.m. The officer was treated and released at the hospital. The teen was charged with second-degree assault with physical injury to a state employee, assault in a detention facility with physical injury, and terroristic threatening.More
A correctional officer is recovering after being punched in the face Sunday evening at the Stevenson House Juvenile Detention Center in Milford.
According to Milford police, the 16-year-old boy hit the officer shortly after 6 n.m. The officer was treated and released at the hospital. The teen was charged with second-degree assault with physical injury to a state employee, assault in a detention facility with physical injury, and terroristic threatening.More
Dozens of high school students from up and down the Eastern Shore make their way to the banks of the Tred Avon River to practice a sport most never knew existed.
They're members of the Freedom Rowers crew team, a program developed ten years ago as an alternative to traditional sports.More
Dozens of high school students from up and down the Eastern Shore make their way to the banks of the Tred Avon River to practice a sport most never knew existed.
They're members of the Freedom Rowers crew team, a program developed ten years ago as an alternative to traditional sports.More