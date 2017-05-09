Legislation Would Allow for Potential Dover Mall Toll Road - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Legislation Would Allow for Potential Dover Mall Toll Road

Posted: Updated:
(Photo: WBOC) (Photo: WBOC)

DOVER, Del. -- A package of legislation in Delaware's Senate would pave the way for public-private partnership that could result a new toll road system providing access to the Dover Mall from State Route 1.

The pieces legislation, which have passed the House, would allow for a funding mechanism to pay for the $31 million project aimed at bringing more visitors to the mall, said Attorney John Paradee, who is representing the mall's owner. The plan calls for creating an exit along Route 1 and roads running parallel to the highway to provide direct access to the mall through an area currently behind the structure.

The project would be funded through a bond sale and paying back the debt with toll proceeds, tax increment financing, and special development districts. 

If the road is constructed, Paradee said the mall's long-term future is in question and this road would not only keep the mall viable but also make it primed or expansion.

"We've been in talks with lots of big box retailers who have indicated that if this road is in fact built, then they will come to Dover," he said.

However, some lawmakers have raised questions over the pieces of legislation. Sen. Minority Leader Gary Simpson (R-Milford) said he is concerned about possible lost proceeds if people use the private road to avoid congestion on Route 1.

"That means they're not using the West Denneys Road interchange, which is causing a significant loss, as I see it, to state revenue for our road projects," he said.

Sen. Brian Bushweller, one of the primary sponsors on the pieces of legislation, said taxpayers would not be on the hook if the project failed and the financial obligations would ultimately fall to the mall's owners.

"It's designed to ensure the mall itself is responsible for the modifications," he said.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Legislation Would Allow for Potential Dover Mall Toll Road

    Legislation Would Allow for Potential Dover Mall Toll Road

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 8:06 PM EDT2017-05-10 00:06:01 GMT
    Tuesday, May 9 2017 8:06 PM EDT2017-05-10 00:06:01 GMT
    (Photo: WBOC)(Photo: WBOC)

    DOVER, Del. -- A package of legislation in Delaware's Senate would pave the way for public-private partnership that could result a new toll road providing access to the Dover Mall from State Route 1. The pieces legislation, which have passed the House, would allow for a funding mechanism to pay for the $31 million project aimed at bringing more visitors to the mall, said Attorney John Paradee, who is representing the mall's owner. The plan calls for creating a tolled access...

    More

    DOVER, Del. -- A package of legislation in Delaware's Senate would pave the way for public-private partnership that could result a new toll road providing access to the Dover Mall from State Route 1. The pieces legislation, which have passed the House, would allow for a funding mechanism to pay for the $31 million project aimed at bringing more visitors to the mall, said Attorney John Paradee, who is representing the mall's owner. The plan calls for creating a tolled access...

    More

  • Delaware House Votes to Bring Back Death Penalty

    Delaware House Votes to Bring Back Death Penalty

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 6:32 PM EDT2017-05-09 22:32:35 GMT
    Tuesday, May 9 2017 6:32 PM EDT2017-05-09 22:32:35 GMT
    DOVER, Del. (AP) -- House lawmakers voted Tuesday to reinstate Delaware's death penalty amid an outcry over the killing of a correctional officer during a prison riot in February and the fatal shooting of a state trooper two weeks ago.      The bill passed the Delaware House on a 24-16 bipartisan vote and now goes to the Senate.      The legislation easily cleared the House despite arguments from opponents that capital punishment is not a deterrent t...More
    DOVER, Del. (AP) -- House lawmakers voted Tuesday to reinstate Delaware's death penalty amid an outcry over the killing of a correctional officer during a prison riot in February and the fatal shooting of a state trooper two weeks ago.      The bill passed the Delaware House on a 24-16 bipartisan vote and now goes to the Senate.      The legislation easily cleared the House despite arguments from opponents that capital punishment is not a deterrent t...More

  • Volunteers Help Out At Believe in Tomorrow By the Sea

    Volunteers Help Out At Believe in Tomorrow By the Sea

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 5:30 PM EDT2017-05-09 21:30:00 GMT
    Tuesday, May 9 2017 5:30 PM EDT2017-05-09 21:30:00 GMT

    Volunteers from Sherwin- Williams and the Ocean City- US Coast Guard volunteered Tuesday at the Believe in Tomorrow Children's House By the Sea. 

    More

    Volunteers from Sherwin- Williams and the Ocean City- US Coast Guard volunteered Tuesday at the Believe in Tomorrow Children's House By the Sea. 

    More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Ex-teacher Pleads Guilty to Sexual Solicitation of Child

    Ex-teacher Pleads Guilty to Sexual Solicitation of Child

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 2:24 PM EDT2017-05-09 18:24:34 GMT
    Tuesday, May 9 2017 2:24 PM EDT2017-05-09 18:24:34 GMT

    A former teacher and athletic director at a Delaware high school has pleaded guilty to sexual solicitation of a child.

    More

    A former teacher and athletic director at a Delaware high school has pleaded guilty to sexual solicitation of a child.

    More

  • R. Kelly Concert at Wicomico Civic Center Canceled

    R. Kelly Concert at Wicomico Civic Center Canceled

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 3:36 PM EDT2017-05-09 19:36:32 GMT
    Tuesday, May 9 2017 3:36 PM EDT2017-05-09 19:36:32 GMT

    If you were planning to attend R. Kelly's After Party Tour at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center in Salisbury on May 14, there's been a change of plans. The R & B singer's concert has been canceled due to "unexpected circumstances," civic center officials announced Tuesday afternoon.  

    More

    If you were planning to attend R. Kelly's After Party Tour at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center in Salisbury on May 14, there's been a change of plans. The R & B singer's concert has been canceled due to "unexpected circumstances," civic center officials announced Tuesday afternoon.  

    More

  • Inmate Diagnosed With Active Tuberculosis at Vaughn Prison

    Inmate Diagnosed With Active Tuberculosis at Vaughn Prison

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 2:34 PM EDT2017-05-09 18:34:50 GMT
    Tuesday, May 9 2017 2:37 PM EDT2017-05-09 18:37:10 GMT

    An inmate serving a 20-year sentence at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna has been diagnosed with active tuberculosis, according to the Delaware Department of Correction.

    More

    An inmate serving a 20-year sentence at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna has been diagnosed with active tuberculosis, according to the Delaware Department of Correction.

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Cambridge Police Undercover Sting Leads to Many Arrests

    Cambridge Police Undercover Sting Leads to Many Arrests

    A major drug operation in Dorchester County was a 5-month undercover sting in and around the city of Cambridge.

    More

    A major drug operation in Dorchester County was a 5-month undercover sting in and around the city of Cambridge.

    More

  • Correctional Officer Punched at Milford Juvenile Detention Center

    Correctional Officer Punched at Milford Juvenile Detention Center

    A correctional officer is recovering after being punched in the face Sunday evening at the Stevenson House Juvenile Detention Center in Milford. 

    According to Milford police, the 16-year-old boy hit the officer shortly after 6 n.m.  The officer was treated and released at the hospital.  The teen was charged with second-degree assault with physical injury to a state employee, assault in a detention facility with physical injury, and terroristic threatening.

    More

    A correctional officer is recovering after being punched in the face Sunday evening at the Stevenson House Juvenile Detention Center in Milford. 

    According to Milford police, the 16-year-old boy hit the officer shortly after 6 n.m.  The officer was treated and released at the hospital.  The teen was charged with second-degree assault with physical injury to a state employee, assault in a detention facility with physical injury, and terroristic threatening.

    More

  • Rowers Find Freedom on Tred Avon

    Rowers Find Freedom on Tred Avon

    Dozens of high school students from up and down the Eastern Shore make their way to the banks of the Tred Avon River to practice a sport most never knew existed.

    They're members of the Freedom Rowers crew team, a program developed ten years ago as an alternative to traditional sports.

    More

    Dozens of high school students from up and down the Eastern Shore make their way to the banks of the Tred Avon River to practice a sport most never knew existed.

    They're members of the Freedom Rowers crew team, a program developed ten years ago as an alternative to traditional sports.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices