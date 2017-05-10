Maryland House Panel Takes up Marijuana Legalization Bill

State lawmakers are giving initial scrutiny to a bill legalizing the recreational use of marijuana in Delaware.More
President Donald Trump's stunning firing of FBI Director James Comey throws into question the future of a counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign's possible connections to Russia and immediately raised suspicions of an underhanded effort to stymie a probe that has shadowed the administration from the outset.More
The ship made famous in the book and subsequent film "The Perfect Storm" is about to be intentionally sunk off the New Jersey and Delaware coasts so it can become part of an artificial reef.More
If you were planning to attend R. Kelly's After Party Tour at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center in Salisbury on May 14, there's been a change of plans. The R & B singer's concert has been canceled due to "unexpected circumstances," civic center officials announced Tuesday afternoon.More
A former teacher and athletic director at a Delaware high school has pleaded guilty to sexual solicitation of a child.More
A major drug operation in Dorchester County was a 5-month undercover sting in and around the city of Cambridge.More
Joe Thomas, Director of the Sussex County Emergency Operations Center, says Rapid S-O-S is relatively new technology to better locate an emergency when one calls.More
