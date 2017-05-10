Police Investigate Stabbing at Delaware Park

STANTON, Del. (AP)- Authorities are investigating a stabbing at the Delaware Park.



Delaware State Police said in statement Wednesday that troopers were called to the bunk house area of Delaware Park for a report of a stabbing on Friday night.



When troopers arrived, they found a male victim with stab wounds to his upper body. Police say the victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.



After conducting interviews, police say troopers learned that the victim argued with another male, who produced a knife and stabbed him before fleeing.