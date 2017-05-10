Police: Handcuffed Man Fled Traffic Stop, Caught Hours Later

PARKVILLE, Md. (AP)- Police have caught up with a man they say drove off from a traffic stop despite being handcuffed.



Maryland State Police said in a statement that a trooper stopped a car in Baltimore County early Wednesday and spotted a silver handgun tucked in the front of the driver's pants. Police say the trooper handcuffed the driver while he was still seated, but as he tried to get the driver out of the car, the driver took off.



Police say they found the car abandoned a short time later and searched for the driver, 27-year-old Marcus Lennon of Baltimore, who was wanted on a second-degree assault charge. He was found hours later, but police say they didn't find the gun he was carrying. They are pursuing a search warrant.