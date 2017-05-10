Maryland Board OKs Large Lottery Contract - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland Board OKs Large Lottery Contract



ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- A state board has approved a large contract for the Maryland Lottery's central monitoring and control system.
    
The Board of Public Works voted 2-1 Wednesday for the contract, which could run as high as $341 million over 11 years. Gov. Larry Hogan and Treasurer Nancy Kopp voted for the contract for Scientific Games International. Comptroller Peter Franchot voted against it.
    
The contract created controversy because the lottery recommended it over two other companies, whose proposals were millions of dollars cheaper. Critics also said the company had insufficient minority hiring goals.
    
Lottery Director Gordon Medenica says the winning proposal provided the best value for the state, with a $113 million revenue advantage. He also says the company is expected to reach a minority-hiring level of 20 percent.

    If you were planning to attend R. Kelly's After Party Tour at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center in Salisbury on May 14, there's been a change of plans. The R & B singer's concert has been canceled due to "unexpected circumstances," civic center officials announced Tuesday afternoon.  

    A former teacher and athletic director at a Delaware high school has pleaded guilty to sexual solicitation of a child.

    The ship made famous in the book and subsequent film "The Perfect Storm" is about to be intentionally sunk off the New Jersey and Delaware coasts so it can become part of an artificial reef. 

    WBOC is proud to serve the Millsboro Little League and all of Sussex County.

    Fans at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium have seen plenty of big names play on Delmarva in the past, from Zach Britton to Jjayson Werth to Manny Machado. And Wednesday night, fans will be able to add another name to that list. And while he might be on the other team, he will certainly draw quite the crowd. Former NFL quarterback, turned baseball player, Tim Tebow will take the field in Salisbury.

    A major drug operation in Dorchester County was a 5-month undercover sting in and around the city of Cambridge.

