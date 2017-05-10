Wind Weather Tower off Ocean City's Coast Receives Final Approva - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Wind Weather Tower off Ocean City's Coast Receives Final Approval

By Micheal Kettelberger
BALTIMORE, Md - Maryland-based US Wind, Inc. says it has received its final air emissions permit from the Maryland Department of the Environment to install a meteorological tower in the Maryland Wind Energy Area.

This is the latest step in US Wind's process to bring offshore wind power to Maryland. The company says it will begin the installation process for the tower immediately and next focus on its application for a Construction and Operations Plan to be submitted later this year to the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.

US Wind's Maryland project is planned 12 to 17 miles off the coast of Ocean City, Md. and would produce 750 MW of renewable energy and construct up to 187 turbines and produce power for more than 500,000 homes.

US Wind is one of two developers whose applications for a Maryland offshore wind farm are being considered by the Public Service Commission (PSC) during a 180-day period, which began on November 28. All applications to the PSC are required to meet criteria spelled out in the 2013 Maryland Offshore Wind Energy Act. 

Residents and leaders in Ocean City, MD have expressed concerns about a wind farm off the coast of the town because they feel it could create an eye sore and drive away vacationers.

Over the last several months, US Wind has previously hosted supply chain companies from around the globe at several information meetings held in Baltimore and Salisbury, Md. US Wind officials say that Baltimore and Maryland's lower Eastern Shore are particularly well-positioned to enjoy the economic benefits of bringing a vibrant new offshore wind industry to Maryland.

"US Wind isn't just trying to build a few wind turbines off the coast - we're trying to bring a new $16 billion net export industry sector to Maryland," said Paul Rich, director of project development. "Each new fabrication facility that we can bring to Maryland because of offshore wind will generate $30-50 million of investment in infrastructure and thousands of trained workers."

