Dover YMCA Gets New Harnesses to Help People With Mobility Difficulties

DOVER, Del. -- The YMCA in Dover has new harnesses allowing people with limited mobility to walk on a treadmill or participate in aerobic activities through a recently-created adaptive fitness program.

The harnesses were debuted at a news conference on Wednesday. They hang from the ceiling and allow people who may have difficulty walking or standing to use some equipment or exercise without the fear of falling.

Bob Seaberg of Magnolia used one of the harnesses on Wednesday to walk on a treadmill. He said the system lets him stay active.

"You basically hold onto these handles and go about your business of walking, but here, you feel that you're not going to have any accidents," he said.

The harnesses can also be used for activities like Zumba. The devices have been used at YMCA locations elsewhere in the state, though they are new to Dover.