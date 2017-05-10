New Dover Police Chief Sworn In

DOVER, Del. -- Marvin Mailey was sworn in as Dover's 14th police chief on Wednesday.

Mailey, who is also Dover's first African-American police chief, was administered his oath of office in front of a crowd of officers at the police department's headquarters on Queen Street.

In an interview after the ceremony, Mailey said he hopes to focus on tackling issues like violent crime and drugs in the city.

"I know we have a lot of challenges ahead of us, but I got great people in the building, civilian and sworn officers who come to work every day, so I'm optimistic about that future," he said.

Mailey, the former deputy chief of the department, was confirmed by city council last week. His selection followed a months-long process to fill a vacancy left by former Chief Paul Bernat, who retired early this year.