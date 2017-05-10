Volunteers from Company Number One Agree to SBY Airport

SALISBURY, Md.- Volunteers of independent company number one agree to take on the SBY Airport.

Three months ago volunteers from company number one decided to separate from the City of Salisbury and it's fire department.

Since, then Wicomico County Executive Bob Culver made a budget amendment to include the volunteers of company number one.

This budget amendment came as a surprise to the Wicomico County Council. Council members said they were unwilling to hash out around $400,000 dollars without more information on their location.

On Wednesday, Cory Pollidore Chief of company one sent out an email to the County that read "Our corporation and members will accept the responsibility... and relocate to the Salisbury-Wicomico- Ocean City Regional Airport."

Wayne Strausburg, Director of Communication for Wicomico County said, " I think this was a very positive step and we were very pleased to get that letter this morning and I think it resolves a lot of the issues that were up in the air."

President of the Wicomico County Council John Cannon said, "It is a much more positive proposal than just establishing a fire station within a quarter of a mile from another fire station."

Strausburg said they will further discuss this location of company number one at the airport at the next county council meeting.