Howard County Drops Charged Against Recaptured Inmate

JESSUP, Md. (AP) - Howard County prosecutors have dropped escape charges against a recaptured inmate who was at large for six days when he escaped during transport to a state hospital.



The Howard County State's Attorney's Office said in a news release that it had dropped charges on Wednesday against 28-year-old David Watson. Watson had been brought to Howard County on April 28 from Wicomico County for a competency evaluation at the Clifton T. Perkins Hospital Center. Police say he escaped from the parking lot and was recaptured six days later.



Watson was serving more than 100 years in Delaware for a drive-by shooting that left bullet holes in an officer's house. He is charged in Wicomico County with attempted murder.



Prosecutors say Watson has been taken back to Wicomico County.