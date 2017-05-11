Two Arrested in Meth Lab Bust in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md.- A raid on a Salisbury home led to the discovery of a suspected methamphetamine lab and the arrests of two people accused of manufacturing the drug.

According to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office's Criminal Investigation Division, deputies on Tuesday executed a search and seizure warrant in the 27000- block of Patriot Drive. During the course of the search, deputies said they located items inside the garage of the home that were consistent with a meth lab. According to investigators, these items included beakers, glass rods, tubing, chemicals, flammable liquids, filters, utensils, and other items used to manufacture meth.

Members of the Wicomico County Narcotics Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration responded to the scene to assist with the investigation. A further search of the home revealed syringes, heroin, and other unknown substances that will be forwarded to the Maryland State Police crime lab for testing, according to investigators. They said ammunition was also located inside the home.

The home's occupants, 30-year-old Rory Casale and 33-year-old Crystal Stephens, both of Salisbury, were charged with numerous offenses including manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of CDS: not marijuana, possession of ammunition by persons prohibited and maintaining a common nuisance: residence. Both Casale and Stephens were seen by a District Court commissioner and detained on bond.