Two Arrested in Meth Lab Bust in Salisbury

A former Delaware correctional officer charged with smuggling drugs and cellphones to inmates at the maximum security prison in Smyrna in return for bribes has agreed to enter a guilty plea in the case.More
While Republicans rewrite the Affordable Care Act in Washington, the immediate future of the law has grown hazier with the nation's third-largest health insurer saying that it will completely divorce itself from state-based insurance exchanges, including Delaware's.More
Authorities say a raid on a Salisbury home led to the discovery of a methamphetamine lab and the arrests of two people accused of manufacturing the drug.More
Howard County prosecutors have dropped escape charges against a recaptured inmate who was at large for six days when he escaped during transport to a state hospital.More
After a storied career that included the Battle of Iwo Jima and the "Perfect Storm," the Zuni Tamaroa is now serving as an artificial reef.More
A man born and raised in Millsboro has won the lottery after reinvesting his winnings from one instant game into the purchase of another ticket.More
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources Environmental Control in partnership with New Jersey’s Department of Environmental Protection sunk the Zuni Tamaroa. After the ship was emptied of all oil and interior objects, crews from Coleen Marine drilled holes in the ship and gradually pumped it with water so it would sink upright, making it ideal for divers.More
Marvin Mailey was sworn in as Dover's 14th police chief on Wednesday.
Mailey, who is also Dover's first African-American police chief, was administered his oath of office in front of a crowd of officers at the police department's headquarters on Queen Street.More
A bill legalizing marijuana for people 21 and older in Delaware passed the House Revenue and Finance Committee.
WBOC also got a first-look inside the First State Compassion Center in Lewes.More
