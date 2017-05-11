Correctional Officer Accused of Smuggling Contraband to Plead Guilty

DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC)- A former Delaware correctional officer charged with smuggling drugs and cellphones to inmates at the maximum security prison in Smyrna in return for bribes has agreed to enter a guilty plea in the case.



A federal judge on Wednesday scheduled a change of plea hearing for May 30 for Thomas Nadill Boyce Jr.



Boyce and fellow guard Paul Hursey were charged in May of last year with extortion.



A third guard, Lorraine Mosley, also was charged last year with smuggling a cellphone to an inmate at the women's prison in New Castle in return for a bribe.



Boyce is accused- in court documents- of conspiring with inmates and their associates to smuggle cellphones, heroin, and marijuana into the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in exchange for money.