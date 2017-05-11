Two Salisbury Businesses Fail Liquor License Compliance Check

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- Two Salisbury businesses failed a a liquor license compliance check on Wednesday.

According to the Wicomico County Liquor License Department, 29 licensed businesses were routinely checked, and two failed.

The two that did not pass were OC Beer & Wine, located at 1300 Old Ocean City Road, and Café Italiano Pizzeria, located at 701 E Naylor Mill Road.

The establishments that failed were:

- OC Beer & Wine, 1300 Old Ocean City Rd, Salisbury

- Café Italiano Pizzeria, 701 E Naylor Mill Rd, Salisbury

The following establishments passed the check, according to Groncki:

- Eagle Express Mart, 101 Camden Ave, Fruitland

- Express Lane, 4912 Snow Hill Rd, Salisbury

- Riverside Market, 519 Riverside Dr, Salisbury

- Center City Exxon, 500 S Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury

- Vintage Beer & Wine, 601 Snow Hill Rd, Salisbury

- Salisbury Quick Stop, 2513 N Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury

- Royal Farm Store, 1401 S Division St, Salisbury

- Country Farm Store, 104 E Gordy Rd, Salisbury

- Back Street Grill, 401 Snow Hill Rd, Salisbury

- Your Pie, 2300 N Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury

- Eagle Express Mart, 1312 N Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury

- Denny’s, 100 E Cedar Lane, Fruitland

- Koto Japanese Steakhouse, 416 N Fruitland Blvd, Salisbury

- Friendly Food Store, 900 N Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury

- Reign Restaurant & Event Center, 331 Civic Ave, Salisbury

- Red Lobster, 2314 N Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury

- Cheers, 1324 S Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury

- Applebee’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill, 2703 N Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury

- Vibe, 1147 S Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury MD.

- Royal Farm Store, 27992 Ocean Gateway, Salisbury

- Beverage Barn, 444 Snow Hill Rd, Salisbury

- T’s Market, 400 N Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury

- Chili’s Grill & Bar, 2750 N Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury

- Market Street Inn, 130 W Market St, Salisbury

- Plaza Tapatia, 2715 N Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury

- Buffalo Wild Wings, 2734 N Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury

- Outback Steakhouse, 8245 Dickerson Lane, Salisbury

The licensees of the establishments that failed the compliance checks will be required to appear before the Board of [Liquor] License Commissioners for a show cause hearing whereupon they could face fines or suspensions of their liquor licenses, or both. The clerks who sold the alcohol will be charged by the officers of the task force.



The Wicomico County Alcohol Task Force that conducted the compliance checks includes the Wicomico County Liquor License Department, Maryland State Police, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, the Salisbury and Fruitland police departments and the Wicomico County States Attorney’s Office.