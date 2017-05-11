Maryland Regulators OK Nation's Largest Offshore Wind Plan

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP/WBOC)- Maryland regulators have approved plans for the nation's first large-scale offshore wind projects.



The Maryland Public Service Commission announced Thursday that it awarded renewable energy credits for two projects off Maryland's Eastern Shore near Ocean City.



The PSC says the decision allows U.S. Wind and Skipjack Offshore Energy to build 368 megawatts of capacity. That would be greater than the nation's sole wind farm, a five-turbine, 30-megawatt facility off Rhode Island. According to the commission, between the two projects there will be 77 wind turbines anywhere from 12-21 miles off the coast. One project will connect to a power grid at an Ocean City substation while the other will connect to a substation in Indian River.



The commission says the projects are expected to create almost 9,700 new direct and indirect jobs and contribute $74 million in state tax revenues over 20 years.

Each company is awarded renewable energy credits at a levelized price of $131.93 per megawatt-hour (MWh) for a term of 20 years, beginning in January 2021 for U.S. Wind and 2023 for Skipjack.

According to the commission’s independent consultant, Levitan & Associates, Inc., the net ratepayer bill impacts associated with the commission’s approval are projected to be less than $1.40 per month for residential customers and less than a 1.4 percent impact on the annual bills of commercial and industrial customers – both less than the ratepayer impacts authorized by the enabling legislation, the Maryland Offshore Wind Energy Act of 2013. Those impacts will not take effect until electricity is actually generated by the projects. U.S. Wind’s project is expected to be operational in early 2020; Skipjack anticipates being in operation near the end of 2022.

The commission attached nearly 30 conditions to the approval, including requirements that the developers create a minimum of 4,977 direct jobs during the development, construction and operating phases of the projects; pass 80 percent of any construction costs savings to ratepayers; and contribute $6 million each to the Maryland Offshore Wind Business Development Fund.

The companies will be required to use port facilities in the greater Baltimore region and Ocean City for construction and operations and maintenance activities. The developers must invest collectively at least $76 million in a steel fabrication plant in Maryland and together fund at least $39.6 million to support port upgrades at the Tradepoint Atlantic (formerly Sparrows Point) shipyard in Baltimore County.

Commission chairman W. Kevin Hughes said the decision brings to fruition the General Assembly's efforts to establish Maryland as a regional hub for the developing offshore wind industry.

“We have taken great care to ensure that this decision maximizes economic and environmental benefits to the state while minimizing costs to Maryland ratepayers," he said.