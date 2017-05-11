Maryland Regulators OK Nation's Largest Offshore Wind Plan - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland Regulators OK Nation's Largest Offshore Wind Plan

Posted: Updated:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP/WBOC)- Maryland regulators have approved plans for the nation's first large-scale offshore wind projects.
    
The Maryland Public Service Commission announced Thursday that it awarded renewable energy credits for two projects off Maryland's Eastern Shore near Ocean City.
    
The PSC says the decision allows U.S. Wind and Skipjack Offshore Energy to build 368 megawatts of capacity. That would be greater than the nation's sole wind farm, a five-turbine, 30-megawatt facility off Rhode Island. According to the commission, between the two projects there will be 77 wind turbines anywhere from 12-21 miles off the coast. One project will connect to a power grid at an Ocean City substation while the other will connect to a substation in Indian River.
    
The commission says the projects are expected to create almost 9,700 new direct and indirect jobs and contribute $74 million in state tax revenues over 20 years.

Each company is awarded renewable energy credits at a levelized price of $131.93 per megawatt-hour (MWh) for a term of 20 years, beginning in January 2021 for U.S. Wind and 2023 for Skipjack.

According to the commission’s independent consultant, Levitan & Associates, Inc., the net ratepayer bill impacts associated with the commission’s approval are projected to be less than $1.40 per month for residential customers and less than a 1.4 percent impact on the annual bills of commercial and industrial customers – both less than the ratepayer impacts authorized by the enabling legislation, the Maryland Offshore Wind Energy Act of 2013. Those impacts will not take effect until electricity is actually generated by the projects. U.S. Wind’s project is expected to be operational in early 2020; Skipjack anticipates being in operation near the end of 2022.   

The commission attached nearly 30 conditions to the approval, including requirements that the developers create a minimum of 4,977 direct jobs during the development, construction and operating phases of the projects; pass 80 percent of any construction costs savings to ratepayers; and contribute $6 million each to the Maryland Offshore Wind Business Development Fund.

The companies will be required to use port facilities in the greater Baltimore region and Ocean City for construction and operations and maintenance activities. The developers must invest collectively at least $76 million in a steel fabrication plant in Maryland and together fund at least $39.6 million to support port upgrades at the Tradepoint Atlantic (formerly Sparrows Point) shipyard in Baltimore County.

Commission chairman W. Kevin Hughes said the decision brings to fruition the General Assembly's efforts to establish Maryland as a regional hub for the developing offshore wind industry.

“We have taken great care to ensure that this decision maximizes economic and environmental benefits to the state while minimizing costs to Maryland ratepayers," he said. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Howard County Drops Charged Against Recaptured Inmate

    Howard County Drops Charged Against Recaptured Inmate

    Thursday, May 11 2017 4:24 AM EDT2017-05-11 08:24:27 GMT
    Thursday, May 11 2017 4:24 AM EDT2017-05-11 08:24:27 GMT

    Howard County prosecutors have dropped escape charges against a recaptured inmate who was at large for six days when he escaped during transport to a state hospital.    

    More

    Howard County prosecutors have dropped escape charges against a recaptured inmate who was at large for six days when he escaped during transport to a state hospital.    

    More

  • Two Arrested in Meth Lab Bust in Salisbury

    Two Arrested in Meth Lab Bust in Salisbury

    Thursday, May 11 2017 7:56 AM EDT2017-05-11 11:56:00 GMT
    Thursday, May 11 2017 7:59 AM EDT2017-05-11 11:59:25 GMT

    Authorities say a raid on a Salisbury home led to the discovery of a methamphetamine lab and the arrests of two people accused of manufacturing the drug.

    More

    Authorities say a raid on a Salisbury home led to the discovery of a methamphetamine lab and the arrests of two people accused of manufacturing the drug.

    More

  • "Perfect Storm" Ship Sunk off Delaware Coast

    "Perfect Storm" Ship Sunk off Delaware Coast

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 5:32 PM EDT2017-05-10 21:32:12 GMT
    Thursday, May 11 2017 7:39 AM EDT2017-05-11 11:39:58 GMT

    After a storied career that included the Battle of Iwo Jima and the "Perfect Storm," the Zuni Tamaroa is now serving as an artificial reef.

    More

    After a storied career that included the Battle of Iwo Jima and the "Perfect Storm," the Zuni Tamaroa is now serving as an artificial reef.

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • "Perfect Storm" Ship Sunk off Delaware Coast

    "Perfect Storm" Ship Sunk off Delaware Coast

    The Delaware Department of Natural Resources Environmental Control in partnership with New Jersey’s Department of Environmental Protection sunk the Zuni Tamaroa. After the ship was emptied of all oil and interior objects, crews from Coleen Marine drilled holes in the ship and gradually pumped it with water so it would sink upright, making it ideal for divers.

    More

    The Delaware Department of Natural Resources Environmental Control in partnership with New Jersey’s Department of Environmental Protection sunk the Zuni Tamaroa. After the ship was emptied of all oil and interior objects, crews from Coleen Marine drilled holes in the ship and gradually pumped it with water so it would sink upright, making it ideal for divers.

    More

  • Marijuana Legalization Bill Clears First Hurdle in Delaware

    Marijuana Legalization Bill Clears First Hurdle in Delaware

    A bill legalizing marijuana for people 21 and older in Delaware passed the House Revenue and Finance Committee.

    WBOC also got a first-look inside the First State Compassion Center in Lewes.

    More

    A bill legalizing marijuana for people 21 and older in Delaware passed the House Revenue and Finance Committee.

    WBOC also got a first-look inside the First State Compassion Center in Lewes.

    More

  • New Dover Police Chief Sworn In

    New Dover Police Chief Sworn In

    Marvin Mailey was sworn in as Dover's 14th police chief on Wednesday.

    Mailey, who is also Dover's first African-American police chief, was administered his oath of office in front of a crowd of officers at the police department's headquarters on Queen Street.

    More

    Marvin Mailey was sworn in as Dover's 14th police chief on Wednesday.

    Mailey, who is also Dover's first African-American police chief, was administered his oath of office in front of a crowd of officers at the police department's headquarters on Queen Street.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices