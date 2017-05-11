"Back The Blue" Takes Place in Lewes - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

"Back The Blue" Takes Place in Lewes

Posted: Updated:
By Madeleine Overturf
Connect

LEWES, Del. - Another way to show support for the Delaware State Police has come to Sussex County.

On Thursday, various law enforcement officers and volunteers are hosting a "Back the Blue" event at the Cape May Lewes Ferry. Volunteers place a piece of blue tape-- representing the "Thin Blue Line" symbol of support for law enforcement--on the back of drivers' windshields. Drivers have the option to donate to the Stephen Ballard Memorial Fund as well. Organizer Robert Quirk, a Maryland State Trooper, says the event comes after one was held at Troop 2 last week.

"Not only is it a tragic loss for the Delaware State Police, it's a tragic loss for the the community as well as the Ballard family," he tells WBOC. "The community wanted to come together and show their support and come and make donations and make sure they're taken care of."

Quirk says at the Troop 2 event last week, they raised over $50,000 in one day. Quirk says they expanded to Sussex County after hearing from a number of people who couldn't make it up to New Castle County. Quirk's co-organizer, Darren McCarnan, says they hope to send a message to all law enforcement officers.

"We love them, we care about them and we have their back in their time of need," he says. "Because they're always there when we need them."

Quirk says it may just be a piece of tape, but seeing that thin blue line means so much.

"When you're on patrol and that vehicle goes by, and that person in that vehicle waves or smiles and when they pass you and you see that blue line it makes you feel good that someone in the community has your back," he says.

Back the Blue runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Cape May Lewes Ferry.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • "Long Neck Strong" Forms After Crime in Area

    Thursday, May 11 2017 4:58 PM EDT2017-05-11 20:58:00 GMT
    Thursday, May 11 2017 5:13 PM EDT2017-05-11 21:13:49 GMT

    LONG NECK, Del. - After some businesses were robbed, some Long Neck residents are taking action.

    More

    LONG NECK, Del. - After some businesses were robbed, some Long Neck residents are taking action.

    More

  • "Back The Blue" Takes Place in Lewes

    "Back The Blue" Takes Place in Lewes

    Thursday, May 11 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-05-11 20:56:32 GMT
    Thursday, May 11 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-05-11 20:56:32 GMT

    On Thursday, various law enforcement officers and volunteers are hosting a "Back the Blue" event at the Cape May Lewes Ferry.

    More

    On Thursday, various law enforcement officers and volunteers are hosting a "Back the Blue" event at the Cape May Lewes Ferry.

    More

  • Crisfield Announces Results of Year-Long Drug Sting

    Crisfield Announces Results of Year-Long Drug Sting

    Thursday, May 11 2017 2:32 PM EDT2017-05-11 18:32:50 GMT
    Thursday, May 11 2017 3:32 PM EDT2017-05-11 19:32:36 GMT

    A wall of faces and names lined the wall near Crisfield's mayor and police chief Thursday as they announced the results of a year-long undercover investigation.  Chief Michael Tabor said 41 people have been arrested on suspicion of distributing heroin, fetanyl and other opioids.

    More

    A wall of faces and names lined the wall near Crisfield's mayor and police chief Thursday as they announced the results of a year-long undercover investigation. 

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices