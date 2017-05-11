"Back The Blue" Takes Place in Lewes

LONG NECK, Del. - After some businesses were robbed, some Long Neck residents are taking action.More
LONG NECK, Del. - After some businesses were robbed, some Long Neck residents are taking action.More
On Thursday, various law enforcement officers and volunteers are hosting a "Back the Blue" event at the Cape May Lewes Ferry.More
On Thursday, various law enforcement officers and volunteers are hosting a "Back the Blue" event at the Cape May Lewes Ferry.More
A wall of faces and names lined the wall near Crisfield's mayor and police chief Thursday as they announced the results of a year-long undercover investigation. Chief Michael Tabor said 41 people have been arrested on suspicion of distributing heroin, fetanyl and other opioids.More
A wall of faces and names lined the wall near Crisfield's mayor and police chief Thursday as they announced the results of a year-long undercover investigation.More
Howard County prosecutors have dropped escape charges against a recaptured inmate who was at large for six days when he escaped during transport to a state hospital.More
Howard County prosecutors have dropped escape charges against a recaptured inmate who was at large for six days when he escaped during transport to a state hospital.More
Authorities say a raid on a Salisbury home led to the discovery of a methamphetamine lab and the arrests of two people accused of manufacturing the drug.More
Authorities say a raid on a Salisbury home led to the discovery of a methamphetamine lab and the arrests of two people accused of manufacturing the drug.More
Two Salisbury businesses failed a a liquor license compliance check on Wednesday.More
Two Salisbury businesses failed a a liquor license compliance check on Wednesday.More
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources Environmental Control in partnership with New Jersey’s Department of Environmental Protection sunk the Zuni Tamaroa. After the ship was emptied of all oil and interior objects, crews from Coleen Marine drilled holes in the ship and gradually pumped it with water so it would sink upright, making it ideal for divers.More
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources Environmental Control in partnership with New Jersey’s Department of Environmental Protection sunk the Zuni Tamaroa. After the ship was emptied of all oil and interior objects, crews from Coleen Marine drilled holes in the ship and gradually pumped it with water so it would sink upright, making it ideal for divers.More
A bill legalizing marijuana for people 21 and older in Delaware passed the House Revenue and Finance Committee.
WBOC also got a first-look inside the First State Compassion Center in Lewes.More
A bill legalizing marijuana for people 21 and older in Delaware passed the House Revenue and Finance Committee.
WBOC also got a first-look inside the First State Compassion Center in Lewes.More