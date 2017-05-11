"Back The Blue" Takes Place in Lewes

LEWES, Del. - Another way to show support for the Delaware State Police has come to Sussex County.

On Thursday, various law enforcement officers and volunteers are hosting a "Back the Blue" event at the Cape May Lewes Ferry. Volunteers place a piece of blue tape-- representing the "Thin Blue Line" symbol of support for law enforcement--on the back of drivers' windshields. Drivers have the option to donate to the Stephen Ballard Memorial Fund as well. Organizer Robert Quirk, a Maryland State Trooper, says the event comes after one was held at Troop 2 last week.

"Not only is it a tragic loss for the Delaware State Police, it's a tragic loss for the the community as well as the Ballard family," he tells WBOC. "The community wanted to come together and show their support and come and make donations and make sure they're taken care of."

Quirk says at the Troop 2 event last week, they raised over $50,000 in one day. Quirk says they expanded to Sussex County after hearing from a number of people who couldn't make it up to New Castle County. Quirk's co-organizer, Darren McCarnan, says they hope to send a message to all law enforcement officers.

"We love them, we care about them and we have their back in their time of need," he says. "Because they're always there when we need them."

Quirk says it may just be a piece of tape, but seeing that thin blue line means so much.

"When you're on patrol and that vehicle goes by, and that person in that vehicle waves or smiles and when they pass you and you see that blue line it makes you feel good that someone in the community has your back," he says.

Back the Blue runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Cape May Lewes Ferry.