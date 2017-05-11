"Long Neck Strong" Forms After Crime in Area

LONG NECK, Del. - After some businesses were robbed, some Long Neck residents are taking action.

Kristine Arway is one of the co-founders of "Long Neck Strong," and says their goal is to raise community awareness of the crime issues facing the area. She says many people have gotten involved and made some progress.

"We've gone to a town hall meeting and there's been more of a police presence," she says. "We have gone to the county council meeting regarding a community task force in the area [and are] putting signs up for tips so if you see something call this number."

Arway says a next big event for the group is attending a Monday town hall hosted by Sen. Brian Pettyjohn, Rep. Ruth Briggs King and Sen. Gerald Hocker. Pettyjohn says they're already getting feedback before the event's even begun, as he put out a survey.

"Some of the first questions I got from the survey were 'What can we do to better secure our properties? What can we do to better secure our businesses?'' People are realizing that their own personal safety is their responsibility."

Because of that, Pettyjohn says they plan to host a local safety seminar for businesses. Briggs King is also inquiring to see if the county is interested in funding more state troopers in the area as well. Arway says she's looking forward to coming together with her community members and elected officials.

"I believe we have caught the attention of our local officials so we have to work with them now to make this happen," she says.

Pettyjohn says many residents have asked for more visible police presence to deter crime, and says that's already taking place.

"There are constant patrols, there are state police in that area and there are other agencies doing work," he says. "There are several investigations going on in that area related to the incidents that's happened."

Both Pettyjohn and Arway advocate for people to speak up if they see something suspicious, and that getting accurate information out to the community is key.

"We all want the same things," says Pettyjohn. "We just need to get to the root of the problem."

Monday's town hall meeting takes place at 7 p.m. at Long Neck Elementary School. Arway says Long Neck Strong will have their own meeting Wednesday night at the American Legion in Millsboro.