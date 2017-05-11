Groups Lobby For and Against Marijuana at Delaware Statehouse

DOVER, Del. -- Advocates and opponents of legislation to legalize and regulate marijuana in Delaware made their way to Legislative Hall on Wednesday, seeking to reach lawmakers and others a day after the proposed law cleared a House committee.

Groups like the Cannabis Bureau of Delaware and the Women Veterans Coalition were among those at the statehouse trying to garner support for House Bill 110, which would legalize marijuana for people 21 years and older and create a system to regulate and tax the drug.

Kim Petters with the Women Veterans Coalition said marijuana provides a healthier alternative to veterans to cope with a physical or psychological condition, as opposed to potentially addictive medication or alcohol.

"With so many veterans shouting from the rooftops, including myself, saying that marijuana saved their lives, I'd say we owe it to our veteran community to afford them access," she said.

The AAA Foundation, an opponent of the legislation to legalize marijuana in Delaware, also had an exhibit in Legislative Hall to show how impaired senses can affect how someone operates in everyday situations. Participants were asked to put on a pair of goggles that prevented someone's ability to see the color red and then attempt to draw a line through a maze on paper without hitting any of the red walls.

Matt Eskridge with the AAA Foundation said most participants hit the walls several times and drew much slower than if they weren't wearing the goggles. He said the goggles didn't simulate the experience of being high but demonstrated how impairment to your senses can affect your ability to see things while driving.

If you're under the influence of marijuana, or prescription drugs, or whatever it may be, that subtle little thing may be missed by you and that's what we're trying to show here," he said.

The bill legalizing marijuana in Delaware will likely not be heard on the House floor until June.