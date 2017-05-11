Wind Turbines Could Bring Thousands of Jobs

OCEAN CITY, MD - News of the Maryland Public Service Commission's approval of two off-shore wind project is certainly welcome news to Maryland's business community. Mike Dunn, President of the Greater Salisbury Committee was elated Thursday. "This is an extraordinary leap forward for the state of Maryland, the Mid-Atlantic region, and if we can put on our home hat for Delmarva"



Dunn says this means more jobs coming to the Eastern Shore, "The Maryland Public Service Commission required that 5,000 of these jobs be Maryland jobs. They were very specific about that. So we think this is game changing."

One of those instrumental in all this is Katarina Ennerfelt, President of Toroid Manufacturing in Salisbury, "It's an amazing opportunity for Maryland, and the Eastern Shore." Ennerfelt says not only jobs for manufacturing plants on the shore but future partnerships. "It's very likely that we are going to have people come and train us. But when we know that we can actually go our and train other states after that.So we have a golden opportunity to be a part of this.



Dunn says they had a great local group working on this, "Katarina, and Matt Drew, and Ernie Colburn, and Dave Ryan. You know they put this little thing together called lower shore wind. I said we have to join Lower Shore Wind. And those WBOC talked to believe it's a win-wind situation, "We can actually reproduce our energy. We get the jobs and economic benefits from it. Instead of buying it. I mean , hello?, said Ennerfelt.