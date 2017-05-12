Abandoned Crab Shanty Catches Fire Near Popular Va. Seafood Restaurant

GREENBACKVILLE, Va. - A fire late Thursday night had a lot of people worried about a popular seafood restaurant on Virginia's Eastern Shore.

According to Greenbackville Fire Chief Barry Outten, an abandoned seafood chanty caught fire just before 10 p.m. Thursday night on Harbor Drive, not far from the Crusty Crab Seafood Shack. Chief Outten said the call first came in saying the fire was at the restaurant, but when crews arrived, they found the crab shanty fully involved. Chief Outten said the abandoned shanty was destroyed, but the restaurant was not damaged. The shanty was about 500 feet away from the restaurant.

It took firefighters from five area fire companies to put out the fire, but Chief Outten said it only took them about 15 minutes to get it under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

