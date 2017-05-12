Virginia General Assembly Committees to be Livestreamed - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Virginia General Assembly Committees to be Livestreamed

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- Virginia's General Assembly plans to start livestreaming some of its committee hearings in 2018, joining the digital age long after many other states have.
    
Senate Republican Caucus Chairman Ryan McDougle announced a pilot project Wednesday to livestream some committee hearings during next year's legislative session.
    
House Speaker William J. Howell followed the Senate's announcement by saying the House expects to livestream and archive House committee hearings as well.
    
Most states have video recordings and archives of committee hearings and other meetings, but Virginia has been a holdout. A progressive advocacy group started livestreaming and recording many of the General Assembly committee hearings earlier this year.

