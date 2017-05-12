14-year-old Boy Charged in Shooting, 1 of 3 in Single Night

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- A 14-year-old boy is facing charges after police say he shot a woman in Wilmington.



Police say officers called to a report of a shooting victim on Wednesday night found a 30-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her lower leg. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition. Police say they identified a 14-year-old boy found at a nearby home as a suspect in the shooting. He has been charged with first-degree assault and weapons offences.



The shooting was one of three that night. Police say a 23-year-old man was killed in one shooting and the other shooting left a 17-year-old boy was left with a graze wound on the top of his head.