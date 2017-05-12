14-year-old Boy Charged in Shooting, 1 of 3 in Single Night - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

14-year-old Boy Charged in Shooting, 1 of 3 in Single Night

Posted: Updated:

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- A 14-year-old boy is facing charges after police say he shot a woman in Wilmington.
    
Police say officers called to a report of a shooting victim on Wednesday night found a 30-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her lower leg. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition. Police say they identified a 14-year-old boy found at a nearby home as a suspect in the shooting. He has been charged with first-degree assault and weapons offences.
    
The shooting was one of three that night. Police say a 23-year-old man was killed in one shooting and the other shooting left a 17-year-old boy was left with a graze wound on the top of his head.

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Crisfield Announces Results of Year-Long Drug Sting

    Crisfield Announces Results of Year-Long Drug Sting

    A wall of faces and names lined the wall near Crisfield's mayor and police chief Thursday as they announced the results of a year-long undercover investigation.  Chief Michael Tabor said 41 people have been arrested or summoned on suspicion of distributing heroin, fetanyl and other opioids in the small city, located in western Somerset County.

    More

    A wall of faces and names lined the wall near Crisfield's mayor and police chief Thursday as they announced the results of a year-long undercover investigation.  Chief Michael Tabor said 41 people have been arrested or summoned on suspicion of distributing heroin, fetanyl and other opioids in the small city, located in western Somerset County.

    More

  • Cause of Deaths Released in Pocomoke City Double Murder-Suicide

    Cause of Deaths Released in Pocomoke City Double Murder-Suicide

    Maryland State Police have released new information about the cause of death in the murder suicide on Groton Road. The Office of Chief Medical Examiner said 78 year-old Marvin Wilmer Purnell was shot twice in the face. Karen Purnell, 53 was shot once in the back of the head and stabbed multiple times. Their deaths were ruled a homicide.

    More

    Maryland State Police have released new information about the cause of death in the murder suicide on Groton Road. The Office of Chief Medical Examiner said 78 year-old Marvin Wilmer Purnell was shot twice in the face. Karen Purnell, 53 was shot once in the back of the head and stabbed multiple times. Their deaths were ruled a homicide.

    More

  • "Perfect Storm" Ship Sunk off Delaware Coast

    "Perfect Storm" Ship Sunk off Delaware Coast

    The Delaware Department of Natural Resources Environmental Control in partnership with New Jersey’s Department of Environmental Protection sunk the Zuni Tamaroa. After the ship was emptied of all oil and interior objects, crews from Coleen Marine drilled holes in the ship and gradually pumped it with water so it would sink upright, making it ideal for divers.

    More

    The Delaware Department of Natural Resources Environmental Control in partnership with New Jersey’s Department of Environmental Protection sunk the Zuni Tamaroa. After the ship was emptied of all oil and interior objects, crews from Coleen Marine drilled holes in the ship and gradually pumped it with water so it would sink upright, making it ideal for divers.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices